Khalid Javed appointed as new Attorney General for Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday confirmed the appointment of Khalid Javed as the new Attorney General for Pakistan.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the Law Ministry has been directed to move a summary for his appointment today.

His appointment comes a day after Anwar Mansoor Khan submitted his resignation from the post for levelling allegations against some members of the Supreme Court bench hearing petitions challenging the filing of presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

While Khan claimed that he had decided to quit on his own in compliance with the demand of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), the law ministry said he was asked to do so. Earlier today he submitted a written apology to the apex court.

Javed has also held the post of attorney general previously during the tenure of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

Javed is the son of ND Khan — a senior politician who also served as the law minister during the second government of PPP.

He enrolled as a high court advocate in 1991 and became an advocate of the Supreme Court in 2004. He served as a legal adviser to the attorney general for Pakistan and, in this capacity, advised Benazir Bhutto during her second tenure (1993-1996) as prime minister.

Javed obtained his LLB degree from London University, BCL (bachelor of civil law) degree from Oxford University, LLM from Harvard University and completed his bar-at-law from Lincoln's Inn.

Javed is a senior advocate who has appeared before the Supreme Court in a number of cases and also served as Advocate General for Sindh in 2013 as well as a member of the Privatisation Commission of Pakistan from 1995 to 1996.