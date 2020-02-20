DAWN.COM

Quetta Gladiators win toss, opt to bowl in first match of PSL 5 against Islamabad United

Dawn.comUpdated February 20, 2020

Quetta Gladiators Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan seen at the toss. — DawnNewsTV
Quetta Gladiators have won the toss and decided to bowl first against Islamabad United in the first clash of the 2020 Pakistan Super League at Karachi's National Stadium.

The contest was set to be thrilling from the start, with United's Colin Munro being caught by Mohammad Nawaz on the very first ball of the match.

The first match of the tournament, which will be staged in Pakistan in its entirety for the first time, follows a dazzling opening ceremony that featured the country's top artists and thrilling pyrotechnics.

ESPNCricinfo noted that tonight's are perfect conditions for cricket, with a flat wicket to bat on.

Teams

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Ahmed Shehzad, Shane Watson, Abdul Nasir, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C and wk), Mohammad Nawaz Ben Cutting, Azam Khan, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Fawad Ahmed

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Luke Ronchi (wk) Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Dawid Malan, Colin Ingram, Faheem Ashraf, Akif Javed, Shadab Khan (C), Amad Butt, Muhammad Musa.

