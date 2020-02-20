Islamabad United set 169-run target for Quetta Gladiators in first match of PSL 2020

Islamabad United have set a 169-run target for Quetta Gladiators to chase in the first clash of the 2020 Pakistan Super League at Karachi's National Stadium.

The contest was set to be thrilling from the start, with United's Colin Munro being caught by Mohammad Nawaz on the very first ball of the match.

Luke Ronchi, who was named the Player of the Tournament in 2018, was next to go, caught by Ahmed Shehzad off Sohail Khan in the fourth over.

United then managed to put runs on the scoreboard for the next several overs, until 19-year-old Mohammad Hasnain struck in the 12th over to take the wicket of Hussain Talat (also caught by Shehzad). In the very next over, Colin Ingram was caught by Abdul Nasir off Ben Cutting.

Top scorer Dawid Malan (64 off 40) also fell victim to Cutting, caught by Gladiators' Jason Roy in the 15th over.

Titleholders Gladiators had earlier won the toss and decided to bowl first against two-time champions Islamabad United.

The first match of the tournament, which will be staged in Pakistan in its entirety for the first time, follows a dazzling opening ceremony that featured performances by the country's top artists and thrilling pyrotechnics.

ESPNCricinfo noted that tonight's are perfect conditions for cricket, with a flat wicket to bat on.

Teams

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Ahmed Shehzad, Shane Watson, Abdul Nasir, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C and wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Ben Cutting, Azam Khan, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Fawad Ahmed

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Luke Ronchi (wk), Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Dawid Malan, Colin Ingram, Faheem Ashraf, Akif Javed, Shadab Khan (C), Amad Butt, Muhammad Musa.