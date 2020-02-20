DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 20, 2020

FBR launches tax drive against designers, other high net worth individuals

Tahir SheraniFebruary 20, 2020

Email

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched a tax enforcement drive against dress designers and other high net worth individuals, FBR spokesperson Dr Hamid Ateeq confirmed on Thursday. — AFP/File
The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched a tax enforcement drive against dress designers and other high net worth individuals, FBR spokesperson Dr Hamid Ateeq confirmed on Thursday. — AFP/File

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched a tax enforcement drive against high-end fashion designers and other high net worth individuals, FBR spokesperson Dr Hamid Ateeq confirmed to Dawn.com on Thursday.

"FBR has started a drive against high net worth individuals who are either not on tax rolls or are not paying their due taxes, and field formations have been asked to carry out profiling of such cases. The major classes in focus are high-end dress designers, beauticians and stylists, photographers, artists, doctors etc," Ateeq said.

On Wednesday, a notification of the tax department started circulating on social media. According to the notification, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the FBR in a survey for new taxpayers found that "high-end dress designers while charging exorbitant amounts for a single dress pay only a meagre amount in taxes". The notification mentions that FBR has identified 24 designers.

"When their income tax returns were analysed, it was found that their declared income does not commensurate with their receipts. Some of them are not even on tax rolls."

However, Ateeq said that the tax department is making sure that potential taxpayers are not harassed during the process.

"Field formations have been instructed to avoid direct contact with potential taxpayers and do their work through data mining and market information. A cell in the office member operations is monitoring the activity to forestall any chance of harassment of taxpayers," he added.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Adnan Mazher Khan
Feb 20, 2020 06:07pm
Most of high profile individuals in Pakistan can spend millions on their luxury but cannot give peanuts in taxes for the welfare of poor masses. This is the real tragedy of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Feb 20, 2020 06:17pm
Why not tax the amounts received every month in all of their bank accounts?
Recommend 0
Kashif Ali
Feb 20, 2020 06:19pm
what about feudals?
Recommend 0
Salman
Feb 20, 2020 06:19pm
good tax them take money out of them. All they do is collect profits and enjoy luxurious lifestyle.
Recommend 0
tQ
Feb 20, 2020 06:23pm
How come they have avoided tax net till now!
Recommend 0
Mustafa
Feb 20, 2020 06:23pm
First gas and electricity goes up, then wheat and sugar. Now a designer wedding dress crisis on the horizon. Chairman NAB will sort them out
Recommend 0
Arif Abbas
Feb 20, 2020 06:26pm
Let the designers live in peace. They make us look fabulous
Recommend 0
Justice First
Feb 20, 2020 06:40pm
The tragedy is that Karachites pay annually Billions of Rupees in Vehicle tax and in comparison we find broken roads and bumps everywhere.Nothing being spent on roads but going in pockets of corrupt ruling class.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

February 20, 2020

A welcome invitation

BETTER sense has thankfully prevailed, with Prime Minister Imran Khan calling for broader consultation with all...
Updated February 20, 2020

Organ Trafficking

Umar Sharif's daughter died on Monday evening from complications resulting allegedly from an illegal kidney transplant.
February 20, 2020

‘Fit for trial’

ON Sunday, the lifeless body of journalist Aziz Memon was retrieved from an irrigation channel in Mehrabpur in...
Updated February 19, 2020

Guterres on IHK

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, after his arrival in the country on Sunday, made some bold and principled...
Updated February 19, 2020

Toxic city

At the very least, the concerned authorities must ensure that emergency protocols are in place.
February 19, 2020

Escape confirmed

WHAT was an open secret for weeks has finally been officially confirmed, and in the process reopened wounds that had...