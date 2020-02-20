DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 20, 2020

'Tayyar Hain': PSL 2020 kicks off in Karachi with elaborate show of music, colour and patriotism

Dawn.comUpdated February 20, 2020

Email

Traditional colours on full display as PSL 2020 opening ceremony. — Photo courtesy PSL Twitter
Traditional colours on full display as PSL 2020 opening ceremony. — Photo courtesy PSL Twitter
Accompanied by a vibrant fireworks display, Ali Azmat, Arif Lohar, Haroon and Asim Azhar, concluded the festivities with an explosive performance of the PSL 2020 anthem. — DawnNewsTv
Accompanied by a vibrant fireworks display, Ali Azmat, Arif Lohar, Haroon and Asim Azhar, concluded the festivities with an explosive performance of the PSL 2020 anthem. — DawnNewsTv
Performers decked in neon lights dazzle at the opening ceremony of the PSL 2020 opening ceremony. — DawnNewsTv
Performers decked in neon lights dazzle at the opening ceremony of the PSL 2020 opening ceremony. — DawnNewsTv

The opening ceremony of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 — the first edition to take place entirely on home ground — took place at Karachi’s National Stadium on Thursday.

Accompanied by a vibrant fireworks display in the background, Ali Azmat, Arif Lohar, Haroon and Asim Azhar, concluded the festivities with an explosive performance of the PSL 2020 anthem Tayyar Hain, before clearing the field for the first match of the tournament between the Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United.

The show began with the national anthem, before a small army of drummers and trumpet players, dressed in the national colours, kicked the ceremony into high gear by performing an instrumental version of the official PSL 2020 anthem.

Taking the stage after the performance, singer Fakhre Alam invited Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to say a few words.

Congratulating the people of Karachi, the chief minister stated that in the past, he had asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to stage at least a single match in Karachi.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. — DawnNewsTV
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. — DawnNewsTV

"But it was not possible at the time," he said, adding that the credit for the opening ceremony goes entirely to the people of Karachi. Thanking the PCB, he called for the people to show the world the true spirit of Karachi.

Meanwhile, PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani stated that in 2019 the board had promised that the entirety of the tournament will be staged in Pakistan, and today the board has fulfilled that promise.

"Next year, we will try to include Peshawar in the league," he said, adding that the entire credit for the league goes to cricket lovers residing in Pakistan.

Thanking the provincial governments of Punjab and Sindh, as well as law enforcement agencies, the chairman said that none of this would have been possible without their cooperation.

Mani also welcomed foreign players to the country, and called on the people to send a message to the world that "Pakistan is ready".

The first performance of the night, a dazzling display of local talent and tradition, was a Sufi medley featuring singer Sanam Marvi, qawwals Fareed Ayaz and Abu Mohammad, and the band Soch.

Taking the stage, pop singer Sajjad Ali performed a mashup of his greatest hits, including Babia and Soni Lag Di, to a packed stadium.

Aima Baig performs at the PSL 2020 ceremony. — DawnNewsTV
Aima Baig performs at the PSL 2020 ceremony. — DawnNewsTV

Taking things up a notch, Aima Baig, accompanied by performers brandishing umbrellas decked with neon lights, won the crowd over with her upbeat song.

Following these performances, Fakhre Alam called the representatives of all the PSL teams, including "honorary" Pakistani Darren Sammy, to the stage to take an oath to "follow and respect the rules of the league and to play with respect and integrity, endeavouring to serve as role models for people around the world".

Singer Abrarul Haq. — DawnNewsTV
Singer Abrarul Haq. — DawnNewsTV

Following the oath, singer Abrarul Haq, dubbed the "undisputed king of bhangra" by the hosts, had the crowd on their feet as he jumped off the stage onto an awaiting rickshaw-type vehicle, urging the people to show their enthusiasm.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. DawnNewsTV
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. DawnNewsTV

But, perhaps the most awaited performance of the night was that of qawwal Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, who did exactly what he does best by belting his heart out in front of an adoring crowd.

Read more: Why PSL 2020 is the biggest thing to happen to Pakistan cricket in years

The tournament will be the biggest draw in the country for the next four weeks.

Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan will share 34 matches featuring the six franchise-based teams. The remaining four sides are the 2017 winners Peshawar Zalmi, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans.

PSL2020
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (21)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Kashif Usman
Feb 20, 2020 06:22pm
Best of Luck PSL. Well done PCB
Recommend 0
A shah
Feb 20, 2020 06:34pm
hope no powercut
Recommend 0
H
Feb 20, 2020 06:41pm
@Awalmir, This isn't PCB or the franchises' job. Besides, all such events have opening ceremonies globally. You can't skip it.
Recommend 0
sameer
Feb 20, 2020 06:41pm
@Awalmir, how many charities do u support ??
Recommend 0
sameer
Feb 20, 2020 06:44pm
All the best PSL and well done PCB bringing cricket home , Exciting times
Recommend 0
AKL
Feb 20, 2020 06:47pm
Good show
Recommend 0
Pak-uk
Feb 20, 2020 06:53pm
Good job.. keep working hard.
Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Feb 20, 2020 07:15pm
Best wishes.
Recommend 0
Justice
Feb 20, 2020 07:27pm
Won't watch.
Recommend 0
Aly
Feb 20, 2020 07:28pm
Wonderful! Everything getting back to normalcy and these are all great signs. Very happy and excited to watch the game of Cricket in our own cities. The country is on its way to improve in every field. Its just a matter of time that the progress being made in all sectors would make an impact on the countrymen and the country as a whole. Congratulations to people of my country, to the PCB and all true sport lovers.
Recommend 0
Janab
Feb 20, 2020 07:48pm
No takers for PSL
Recommend 0
Wacko
Feb 20, 2020 07:49pm
Lets see what talent comes out and how they perform at international stage
Recommend 0
Kash
Feb 20, 2020 07:58pm
Rubbish ceremony. Too many issues. And filler music. All that money and no substance.
Recommend 0
Sanjay
Feb 20, 2020 07:59pm
Flop show
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Feb 20, 2020 08:01pm
Congrats.....All the Best...
Recommend 0
danish
Feb 20, 2020 08:04pm
For the next 4 weeks, Gov should announce Public holidays so people can watch PSL cricket nothing else. Also, the media should give 24 hr coverage on matches and players' activities.
Recommend 0
Justice for All
Feb 20, 2020 08:22pm
@A shah, thank you for your positivity. We need more people like you
Recommend 0
tQ
Feb 20, 2020 08:34pm
Opening ceremony, Feels like waiting in plane to take off.
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Feb 20, 2020 08:40pm
Best wishes, Pakistani's world is excited.
Recommend 0
Waseem Sarwar
Feb 20, 2020 09:04pm
@Sanjay, thanks for watching anyway.
Recommend 0
wasim
Feb 20, 2020 09:09pm
With regional and geopolitical situation becoming unstable and volatile, economy teetering, political ineptness and chaos at its peak, is PSL required ? and is the right formula to tap the potential of our teeming youth in these stressful times ! Please think and guide.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

February 20, 2020

A welcome invitation

BETTER sense has thankfully prevailed, with Prime Minister Imran Khan calling for broader consultation with all...
Updated February 20, 2020

Organ Trafficking

Umar Sharif's daughter died on Monday evening from complications resulting allegedly from an illegal kidney transplant.
February 20, 2020

‘Fit for trial’

ON Sunday, the lifeless body of journalist Aziz Memon was retrieved from an irrigation channel in Mehrabpur in...
Updated February 19, 2020

Guterres on IHK

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, after his arrival in the country on Sunday, made some bold and principled...
Updated February 19, 2020

Toxic city

At the very least, the concerned authorities must ensure that emergency protocols are in place.
February 19, 2020

Escape confirmed

WHAT was an open secret for weeks has finally been officially confirmed, and in the process reopened wounds that had...