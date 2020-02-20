DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 20, 2020

'Tayyar Hain': Excitement all around as PSL 2020 opening ceremony to begin shortly in Karachi

Dawn.comFebruary 20, 2020

The first match of the tournament is set to take place after the opening ceremony between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United. — Photo courtesy Dawn sports reporter
The first match of the tournament is set to take place after the opening ceremony between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United.

The opening ceremony of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 — the first edition to take place entirely on home ground — is set to begin shortly at Karachi’s National Stadium.

As many as 350 artists, including Abrarul Haq, Aima Baig, Abu Mohammad, Fareed Ayaz, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sajjad Ali, Sanam Marvi and rock band Soch, are expected to perform at the opening.

The ceremony will also feature a performance by Ali Azmat, Arif Lohar, Haroon and Asim Azhar who will be performing the PSL 2020 anthem Tayyar Hain.

The first match of the tournament, set to take place after the opening ceremony, will be between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United.

The tournament will be the biggest draw in the country for the next four weeks.

Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan will share 34 matches featuring the six franchise-based teams. The remaining four sides are the 2017 winners Peshawar Zalmi, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans.

Sport

Kashif Usman
Feb 20, 2020 06:22pm
Best of Luck PSL. Well done PCB
Awalmir
Feb 20, 2020 06:22pm
Please spend this money on giving rotis to the poor instead of all this 'shosha'.
