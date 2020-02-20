DAWN.COM

February 20, 2020

SC asks Arshad Malik to choose between PAF and PIA, says he cannot hold two posts

Haseeb Bhatti

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed Air Marshal Arshad Mehmood Malik to choose between holding his post in the Pakistan Air Force or as Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan International Airlines. — Photo courtesy PIA spokesperson/File
The Supreme Court on Thursday declared Air Marshal Arshad Mehmood Malik's appointment as head of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) "illegal", saying he could not hold two posts at the same time.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked Malik to choose between serving in the Pakistan Air Force or as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PIA.

Earlier, on January 21, the SC had rejected Malik’s appeal against the Sindh High Court’s decision to stop him from performing any functions as CEO of the national airline until a final decision in the present case is made.

"Arshad Mehmood Malik should resign from the air force and permanently join PIA. Only one thing can be done, either work in PAF or PIA," remarked the chief justice.

The court noted that the national airline required a "permanent chairman" who can run it along professional lines and make it profitable.

The court asked Malik to submit a definite answer by the next hearing which will be in the first week of March.

When Salman Akram Raja, representing the PIA's board of governors told the court that former Air Marshal Nur Khan had also worked for the national carrier, the chief justice remarked that "they were big people and should not be compared to anyone".

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah said that if the court accepted the advocate's argument, stating that if "the union employees would not let PIA function unless there was the stick of the army", then the government "should close all its offices".

The SC also rejected PIA's report about the mysterious sale of an Airbus plane owned by the national flag carrier in 2017, observing that it had only conducted a "paper investigation" into the matter.

The court directed the National Accountability Bureau to continue its investigation into how the plane was sold.

The mysterious sale of the PIA plane had caught the attention of the SC on Feb 13 when it questioned whether the sale of the aircraft — a public property — amounted to a national offence or not.

Adi
Feb 20, 2020 03:33pm
Good and fair decision!
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 20, 2020 03:36pm
Sailing and navigating two boats at the same time is impossible.
Recommend 0
Akhtar
Feb 20, 2020 03:44pm
Why can’t he be on deputation? Initially it was said that he lacked the qualification and experience. Apparently, he is qualified and experienced now.
Recommend 0
zafar iqbal
Feb 20, 2020 03:45pm
Just get the retirement plots, perks and other benefits from PAF and get a good contract with PIA
Recommend 0
Shershah
Feb 20, 2020 03:51pm
Finally, the courts are doing something good!
Recommend 0
Shahid
Feb 20, 2020 04:19pm
Instead of being told now, he himself should have chosen only one of the two.
Recommend 0
Salman
Feb 20, 2020 04:23pm
When he will retire from PAF?
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 20, 2020 04:34pm
Imagine PIA flying as high and neat as PAF.
Recommend 0
Javed
Feb 20, 2020 04:36pm
No one should hold two posts, because either the predecessor did not have enough to do, or the successor is superman.
Recommend 0
Farooq
Feb 20, 2020 04:37pm
Talk Talk......Nothing will happen.
Recommend 0
Javed
Feb 20, 2020 04:37pm
No one should hold two posts, because no one can do justice to both.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Feb 20, 2020 04:44pm
Lucrative PIA !
Recommend 0
Onetwo
Feb 20, 2020 04:52pm
Relief for people who actually have experience managing commercial enterprises.
Recommend 0
Jehanzeb Soomro
Feb 20, 2020 04:54pm
At lest there is some one who can asked them to put one Job at a time. i am working in PIA he has done anything for employees in my observation in his era employees are more in stress.
Recommend 0
Gandullah Khan
Feb 20, 2020 04:55pm
Corruption everywhere. Court is right.
Recommend 0

