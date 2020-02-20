DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 20, 2020

Pakistan stands behind China's efforts to eliminate coronavirus, reiterates PM Imran

Sanaullah KhanFebruary 20, 2020

Conveying his condolences over the lives lost due to the outbreak, Prime Minister Imran Khan praised the efforts taken by China for containing and controlling the spread of the virus. — AFP
Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, reiterated that the government of Pakistan firmly stands behind China in its efforts to eliminate the coronavirus, said a press release issued by the prime minister's office.

He also expressed Pakistan's "unequivocal solidarity with the Chinese leadership and people in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak", the statement added.

Conveying his condolences over the lives lost due to the outbreak, the prime minister praised the efforts taken by China for containing and controlling the spread of the virus, adding that the timely, effective and far-reaching measures taken by China were being acknowledged globally, the statement said.

It added that Imran, once again, emphasised on Pakistan's offer to send a field hospital, along with a team of doctors, to China.

"Underscoring Pakistan’s full trust in the measures being taken by the Chinese authorities, Imran expressed complete confidence that the Chinese nation, under the leadership of Xi Jinping, will emerge stronger and victorious in the aftermath of Covid-19," it read.

According to the press release. Imran also lauded China's resolve and the special measures the country took to look after Pakistani nationals. He also expressed his confidence in the Chinese leadership who will "continue to take the best possible measures for the welfare of our nationals and students in China", it read.

Meanwhile, the Chinese president assured the prime minister that the country was taking swift, effective, and timely measures to battle the outbreak, adding that they will win the war against the virus, the statement said.

He assured that Pakistani students in China were being treated as their own and authorities will spare no effort in ensuring their safety, health and well being.

On a separate note, Xi also stressed China's commitment to taking the Pakistan-China economic partnership to a new level, adding that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will continue to be the strongest link in this partnership, the statement read.

Both leaders shared their resolve to continue exchanges at the highest level to strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

China reported a big drop in new coronavirus cases on Thursday, fuelling hopes the epidemic is nearing its peak, but Japan faced a growing crisis as two passengers from a quarantined cruise ship died.

The death toll in China hit 2,118 as 114 more people died, but health officials reported the lowest number of new cases there in nearly a month, including in the hardest-hit province, Hubei.

On Wednesday, the families of Pakistanis who have not been evacuated from China had protested in Islamabad, calling for their return and refused the argument put forward by the special assistants to the prime minister on overseas Pakistanis and national health services.

They had blocked Margalla Road in F-8 in protest, arguing that even Afghanistan and Bangladesh had evacuated their citizens from China and asked why Pakistan decided not to do so.

World

Comments (18)

CHELFLS
Feb 20, 2020 03:43pm
Stands far behind to bring back the students stranded.
Recommend 0
Indian
Feb 20, 2020 03:44pm
You deserve to be behind.......
Recommend 0
Tetra
Feb 20, 2020 03:46pm
Whether you stand behind or in the front of China doesn't matter. What are you doing to bring back the stranded students Mr. PM?
Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Feb 20, 2020 03:51pm
Stand behind and do what?
Recommend 0
Aslam
Feb 20, 2020 03:53pm
So Pakistan will stand behind.... but what it will do? What can it do? Probably nothing.
Recommend 0
Aslam
Feb 20, 2020 03:54pm
The picture is 10 months old..... Xi has Long for gotten who Imran is and what does he do.
Recommend 0
Janab
Feb 20, 2020 04:00pm
What is Pakistan's contribution till now?
Recommend 0
chetan VYAS
Feb 20, 2020 04:04pm
so what , is it make any difference
Recommend 0
deva
Feb 20, 2020 04:12pm
good one IK. As such what help pakistan giving
Recommend 0
Khurram
Feb 20, 2020 04:17pm
“Pakistan firmly stands behind China in its efforts to eliminate the coronavirus”, even if that requires elimination of its own citizens.
Recommend 0
Murli
Feb 20, 2020 04:20pm
This is indeed the best joke of the decade. First of all you are not in a position to bring your kids back and then talk about eliminating virus. Made my day.
Recommend 0
MG
Feb 20, 2020 04:21pm
Do Pakistan have anything to offer? Just offering few words is waste of time....
Recommend 0
Chocolate insects
Feb 20, 2020 04:21pm
One who can't stand behind his own people making tall claims.
Recommend 0
MG
Feb 20, 2020 04:22pm
Only sensible work is if possible take out stranded Pakistanis that will relieve bit of pressure on Chinese health system
Recommend 0
ShaileshP
Feb 20, 2020 04:30pm
Stand behind and do what. First concentrate on bringing you own citizen students back.
Recommend 0
Stay Strong
Feb 20, 2020 04:34pm
A nice gesture from Pakistan showing solidarity with our friend China.
Recommend 0
Raman
Feb 20, 2020 04:52pm
Remember for this stance by Pakistan's IK, China would not sign off on loans that Pakistan borrowed over the years. Bad mistake on the part of Pakistan or Pakistan does not have wherewithal to deal with this situation.
Recommend 0
Wacko
Feb 20, 2020 05:00pm
Do something for ppl stuck there rather than uselss calls
Recommend 0

