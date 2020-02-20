Lahore family court approves Sanam Marvi's plea for khula

A family court in Lahore on Thursday released a decree allowing singer Sanam Marvi to part ways with her husband.

The folk singer had married Hamid Ali in 2009, having three children with him afterwards.

According to her plea, her husband's demeanour changed once they were married.

Marvi had said in her plea for khula that the court should issue a khula decree as her husband had become abusive and violent after they got married.

"I was putting up with his abuse for the sake of my children. It is no longer possible for me to be with my husband," she had said in her plea.

Family Court Judge Sana Afzal gave the decree for khula while Advocate Hamid Maqbool defended Sanam's case.