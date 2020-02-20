DAWN.COM

Kashmir journalist wins AFP's Kate Webb Prize for coverage of India's lockdown

AFP | Dawn.comFebruary 20, 2020

Khan, 27, was honoured for a series of video and written reports that vividly illustrated the impact on locals in the Muslim-majority area following India's decision to strip occupied Kashmir of its special status in August of last year. — Photo courtesy Ahmer Khan website
Freelance reporter Ahmer Khan was named the winner of the 2019 Agence France-Presse Kate Webb Prize on Thursday for his coverage on the ground in occupied Kashmir during Delhi's lockdown of the disputed region.

The award, named after one of AFP's finest correspondents, recognises journalism by locally hired reporters in Asia operating in risky or difficult conditions.

Khan, 27, was honoured for a series of video and written reports that vividly illustrated the impact on locals in the Muslim-majority area following India's decision to strip occupied Kashmir of its special status in August of last year.

India's Hindu-nationalist government imposed restrictions on movement and a communications blackout, virtually cutting occupied Kashmir off from the outside world.

India claimed the move was aimed at bringing prosperity and peace to the region. The removal of autonomy and subsequent crackdown in occupied Kashmir, however, drew international criticism, and diplomats from several countries say they have raised human rights concerns with India's foreign ministry.

Despite curfews and a heavy security presence, Khan took to the streets with his camera to document the tensions, concerns and frustrations among the residents of Srinagar and other cities in occupied Kashmir.

Unable to skirt the communications shutdown, he flew in and out of Delhi to file his stories.

"Reporting from Kashmir at this time has been extremely challenging for everyone, including the established foreign media," said AFP's Asia-Pacific regional director Philippe Massonnet.

"For an independent, local journalist those challenges have been far greater, and it is to Ahmer's enormous credit that he managed to provide accurate, high-quality journalism when it was so sorely needed."

Khan said on learning of his win: "This is a real honour, and a huge motivation to carry on my work with enthusiasm and determination.

"I want to dedicate this award to the courageous and resilient journalists from Kashmir who have been reporting in extremely difficult conditions for the past six months. This is a collective award."

The Kate Webb Prize, with a 3,000 euro ($3,400) purse, honours journalists working in perilous or difficult conditions in Asia, and is named after a crusading AFP reporter who died in 2007 at the age of 64, after a career covering the world's troublespots.

The award, which in 2018 went to reporter Asad Hashim for his coverage of the plight of ethnic Pashtuns and blasphemy issues in his native Pakistan, is administered by AFP and the Webb family.

The prize will be formally presented at a ceremony in Hong Kong later this year.

Comments (10)

Justice
Feb 20, 2020 10:58am
Please remember: "The award, which in 2018 went to reporter Asad Hashim for his coverage of the plight of ethnic Pashtuns and blasphemy issues in his native Pakistan"
MA
Feb 20, 2020 10:58am
GREAT
Ladakh
Feb 20, 2020 11:14am
In this era its difficult for reporters during the non availability of internet. But that was only in few places. Congratulations Ahmer Khan!
SATT
Feb 20, 2020 11:25am
India produces talented people.
Zak
Feb 20, 2020 11:26am
More such journalists should undertake coverage of IOK and expose the current reality. IOK Most brutal illegal occupation by India, in history of mankind.
Akram
Feb 20, 2020 11:29am
Great work by this young man for exposing India’s falsehoods
Sairbeen plus.
Feb 20, 2020 11:31am
Ahmer Khan deserves it.
Naxalite
Feb 20, 2020 11:46am
You cannot stop these young Kashmiris!
Naxalite
Feb 20, 2020 11:47am
These heroes does not wear masks - Kudos!
Swiss Neutral
Feb 20, 2020 12:06pm
Shows there is a free press in india
