Ulema declare polio vaccination drops Sharia-compliant

ISLAMABAD: Ulema belonging to various schools of thought have reiterated that polio vaccination drops are Sharia-compliant and called upon the general public to make the polio eradication drive a success. They appealed to the general public to cooperate with the state in eradication of polio from the country.

Addressing a press conference along with clerics and religious scholars here on Wednesday, Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) chairman Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi decried those who are opposing the anti-polio campaign and termed it a conspiracy against the country.

“Pakistan Ulema Council, Darul Afta Pakistan, Wafaq-ul-Masajid, Madaris-i-Pakistan and leading ulema and mashaikh have already termed polio drops not only halal but also beneficial for the humans and decrees have been issued that there is nothing harmful or haram in polio drops,” he declared.

Hafiz Ashrafi appealed to the ulema and religious scholars to play their role in making the ongoing anti-polio drive a success and deliver this message in Friday sermons as well. He said polio had been eradicated from all countries of the world, except Afghanistan and Pakistan.

“Parents of children under five years of age should ensure that anti-polio drops are administered to their children. We need to understand that senior clerics and religious scholars from across the Islamic world have issued decrees that there is nothing anti-Sharia in polio vaccine,” he said.

Responding to a question about rising polio cases in the country, the PUC chairman said these also showed inability and failure of the health ministry. “But I would request the parents too as eventually the end sufferers are their children and if they do not administer polio drops to their children under the age of five, they will be held accountable in the life hereafter for putting their children at risk,” he added.

About Pakistan’s relations with other Muslim countries, Hafiz Ashrafi said Pakistan had always played a sensible role in the Muslim world and its relations with Saudi Arabia were not limited to trade or politics, but it was a deep-rooted and time-tested friendship.

Maulana Nauman Hashir, Maulana Abubakar Sabri, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Qasim Qasmi, Maulana Tahir Muslim, Maulana Naib Khan, Maulana Shahbaz Ahmed, Maulana Hafizur Rehman, Maulana Afzal Shah Husseini, Maulana Aseedur Rehman Saeed and Maulana Mubashar Raheemi were present at the press conference.

Published in Dawn, February 20th, 2020