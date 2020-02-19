DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 19, 2020

'Work with your allies,' Bilawal advises journalists while condemning Aziz Memon's alleged murder

Dawn.comUpdated February 19, 2020

Email

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addresses a press conference in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addresses a press conference in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday said that his party had "strictly, in the strongest possible terms, condemned" the alleged murder of journalist Aziz Memon, whose body was found from an irrigation channel in Naushero Feroze.

At the same time, the PPP lawmaker advised journalists to "work with your allies" and cautioned against "unwillingly becoming part of a conspiracy that is against democratic forces".

During a press conference in Lahore, Bilawal was posed with a question regarding the death of a journalist in Sindh, where the PPP is in power. The reporter also pointed out that the journalist had posted a video, where he had alleged that he was receiving threats for his coverage of a news story.

In response, Bilawal said that the video had been posted last year when the PPP had held its 'train march' and added: "Our record is before you. Whenever you (journalists) are named in fake terrorism cases, whenever there are deadly attacks on your community, PPP always stands by you. Even if we suffer losses because of it, we tolerate that because we believe that constructive criticism leads to improvement."

Bilawal said that a day before Memon's death, a PPP MPA was brutally murdered in the same area.

"We want justice to prevail. We want a police system that is not involved in politics," he insisted. He did not, however, shine a light on the findings of the ongoing investigation into Memon's death.

Memon, who was associated with Sindhi TV channel KTN News and Sindhi-language daily Kawish, was found dead in an irrigation waterway in Naushero Feroze on February 16. He was allegedly strangled to death near Mehrabpur town of Naushahro Feroze district.

Hafiz Memon, a brother of the slain journalist, told local media that Aziz had left to cover a story in a nearby village with his cameraman, Owais Qureshi, on Sunday morning. Some hours later, his body was found, tied with an electric wire, in an irrigation outlet near the town.

A day before Memon's death, PPP MPA Shahnaz Ansari had been shot dead in the Darya Khan Marri area of Sindh's Naushero Feroze district.

In today's press conference, Bilawal said that if the "journalist's family wants a judicial commission to be formed, we will constitute one. If the family wants a specific police officer, who they believe is credible, to investigate, we will [assign that officer to the case].

"But I want to make a request to you all: this story does not end with Aziz Memon. This story is not limited to one Aziz Memon. You should ask who filed terrorism cases against Sindh's journalists. You should also ask if this is only happening in Sindh. In accordance with a conspiracy, tactics like this are being used against our journalists who do real reporting, whether in Pakistan or abroad."

Bilawal also condemned the government's economic policies and accused the Centre of committing "financial murder of the public". He did not, however, comment on the soybean dust allergy that has killed 14 people in three days.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Feb 19, 2020 08:27pm
Careful what you wish for.
Recommend 0
Salman
Feb 19, 2020 08:50pm
Of course bilawal didn’t comment on the soyabean thing, but he will once he figures out how to blame federal for it.
Recommend 0
Irfan
Feb 19, 2020 08:51pm
shame on Sindh government, Aziz Memon was brave Journalist to stand for the truth
Recommend 0
Javed Qamer Engineer Washington DC
Feb 19, 2020 09:00pm
How can pakistanis hear this looter give statements and remain silent. How can you see Karachi being looted and not do something. Gutters are overflowing, garbage is on the streets, transport is a mess. Sindh police is one of the most graft taking police in the land and yet Karachites listen to this looter.
Recommend 0
Tahir A
Feb 19, 2020 09:02pm
Alleged murder? Really?
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Power moves

Power moves

Arifa Noor
Is it all enough for someone, somewhere to decide that the chessboard needs to be swept clean?

Editorial

Updated February 19, 2020

Guterres on IHK

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, after his arrival in the country on Sunday, made some bold and principled...
Updated February 19, 2020

Toxic city

At the very least, the concerned authorities must ensure that emergency protocols are in place.
February 19, 2020

Escape confirmed

WHAT was an open secret for weeks has finally been officially confirmed, and in the process reopened wounds that had...
Updated February 18, 2020

Shooting the messenger

State’s desire to bring the media to heel is most clearly manifested in its arbitrary, unacceptable and illegal strategy
Updated February 18, 2020

FATF meeting

If Pakistan was found to have failed in undertaking all the steps demanded by FATF, it would be put on the blacklist.
Updated February 18, 2020

Suicide watch

RECENTLY, the Sindh police released its province-wide data on the number of suicides that took place in the past ...