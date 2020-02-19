PSL 2020 trophy unveiled at Karachi's National Stadium

The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 trophy was unveiled at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday, in what was the first-ever trophy unveiling ceremony for the tournament on Pakistani soil.

Squash icon Jahangir Khan brought the glittering trophy to the stadium before unveiling it alongside Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani and other officials.

Captains of the PSL franchises and their owners were also present on the occasion.

The trophy has been designed by UK-based based Ottewill Silversmiths. It has a crescent and star representing Pakistan and multi-coloured strips of enamel representing the vibrant culture of the country.

It is 65 centimetres long and weighs eight kilogrammes.

A photo posted by Instagram (@instagram) on Mar 22, 2015 at 11:21am PDT

The trophy will be used in all future events of the PSL and the names of every year's winning team will be engraved on it.

The fifth edition of the PSL will be played from Feb 20 to March 22 in four cities — Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan.

PCB Chairman Mani while addressing media after the ceremony thanked Jahangir Khan for unveiling the ceremony, saying the spirit of cricket mandates that "excellence should be recognised".

He said the ongoing year was "one of the heaviest seasons in Pakistan cricket's history", with a total of 190 matches having been played.