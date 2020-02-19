'Namaste Trump': US president's superfans gear up for his arrival in India

"My love for him has transformed into reverence. That has given me immense happiness," says Bussa Krishna.

Bussa Krishna first began worshipping Donald Trump four years ago when the US president appeared to him a dream.

Since then, after a run of good fortune, the Indian real estate broker has transformed his modest home into a shrine to the US leader, who is due in India on Monday for a two-day visit.

"My love for him has transformed into reverence. That has given me immense happiness. Hence instead of praying to other gods, I started praying to him," Krishna told Reuters.

Krishna, who lives alone in a village in the southern state of Telangana, has erected a life-size statue to Trump in his yard, while his walls are scrawled with the leader's name — to the annoyance of his extended family.

"I am facing difficulties because of my relatives," Krishna said. "They tell me that I am disgracing them in society. I told them that just like you believe and worship Shiva, I believe and worship Trump. Neither of us can stop the other from doing so."

In this photo taken on February 17, farmer Bussa Krishna, 33, offers special prayers to the statue of US President Donald Trump, at his residence in Jangaon district in Telangana state, some 120 km from Hyderabad, ahead of the visit of US President Donald Trump to India. — AFP

Die-hard Donald Trump fan Bussa Krishna is celebrating the visit of his hero to India next week the only way he knows how — offering prayers to a life-sized idol of the US president in his home. — AFP

Bussa Krishna, a fan of US President Donald Trump, offers prayers to a statue of Trump at his house in Konney village in the southern state of Telangana, India on February 14. — Reuters

Krishna is not the only Indian who reveres Trump.

In New Delhi, members of the Hindu Sena, a right-wing fringe group, have begun rehearsing a welcome song in his honour.

Its members say Trump shares their hatred of "Islamic extremism", and it has drawn attention for boisterous celebrations of his birthday, including pretending to feed cake to photos of his face.

"We like Donald Trump because he openly spoke about India's feelings," Hindu Sena leader Vishnu Gupta told Reuters.

"He openly said that he would eliminate Islamic terrorism from its roots, that is why I am his fan."

Vishnu Gupta, President of Shiv Sena, a Hindu hardline group, shows a picture of him celebrating US President Donald Trump's birthday, at his residence in New Delhi, India on February 13. — Reuters

Trump, who like Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a reputation as an unabashed populist who shows his enemies no mercy, is making his first visit to India.

Trump's itinerary starts on February 24. He is expected to be feted by some 110,000 people in Modi's home state of Gujarat when he inaugurates the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel stadium, the world's biggest cricket venue, in a “Namaste Trump” rally.

Header photo: Bussa Krishna, a fan of US President Donald Trump, offers prayers to a statue of Trump at his house in Konney village in the southern state of Telangana, India on February 14. — Reuters