Today's Paper | February 19, 2020

‘We’re not treated very well by India’: Trump raises doubts on trade deal before India visit

APUpdated February 19, 2020

US President Donald Trump talks to the media before he boards Air Force One for a trip to Los Angeles to attend a campaign fundraiser on Tuesday at Andrews Air Force Base. — AP
US President Donald Trump talks to the media before he boards Air Force One for a trip to Los Angeles to attend a campaign fundraiser on Tuesday at Andrews Air Force Base. — AP

US President Donald Trump said the United States and India were working on a major trade deal, but he was not sure if it would be completed before the presidential election in November.

As Trump heads to India on his first official trip on Monday, negotiators have been trying for weeks to put together a limited accord giving the US greater access to India’s dairy and poultry markets and lowering tariffs on other products.

But no breakthrough has yet been announced and a planned trip by United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer was canceled, underlining the difficulties the two sides face in narrowing differences ahead of Trump’s visit.

“We can have a trade deal with India, but I’m really saving the big deal for later on,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday, outside Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

“We’re doing a very big trade deal with India. We’ll have it. I don’t know if it’ll be done before the election, but we’ll have a very big deal with India,” he said, in a transcript of remarks released by the White House.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has tried to build a personal rapport with Trump, is pulling out all the stops for his visit, hosting him next week in Modi’s western home state of Gujarat for a reception in a cricket stadium.

“We’re not treated very well by India, but I happen to like Prime Minister Modi a lot. And he told me we’ll have 7 million people between the airport and the event,” Trump said, referring to a roadshow ahead of a “Hello Trump” rally in Ahmedabad, the main city in Gujarat where he will begin the trip.

The United States is India’s second largest trade partner after China, with their goods and services trade hitting a record $142.6 billion in 2018.

Last year, the United States had a $23.2 billion goods trade deficit in 2019 with India, its 9th largest trading partner in goods.

Since Trump took office in 2017, long-standing trade differences between the world’s biggest democracies have come to the fore, with Trump calling India the tariff king.

The two have warred over everything from tariffs on farm goods to Harley Davidson motorbikes and price caps on medical devices and India’s new rules on local data storage.

India and the United States have built close political and security ties in recent years, with New Delhi turning to Washington as a top arms supplier, edging out traditional partner Russia.

Modi’s cabinet was meeting on Wednesday to give formal clearance for a $2.6-billion deal for two dozen military helicopters from U.S. defense firm Lockheed Martin.

Comments (18)

Indian
Feb 19, 2020 12:15pm
One thing is clear. USA's gain in trade is India's loss. Tougher times ahead.
Recommend 0
Justice
Feb 19, 2020 12:16pm
Very Impressive. Trump hosted Modi on an official state visit at WH early on Trump's term.
Recommend 0
Indian
Feb 19, 2020 12:16pm
Missing Dr MMS. Modi has ruined so much, so quickly.
Recommend 0
Justice
Feb 19, 2020 12:17pm
India didn't get stuck with one agenda - Kashmir. India is making progress everyday on multiple fronts.
Recommend 0
Justice
Feb 19, 2020 12:18pm
Trump's visit to India is a significant one and Modi will make sure it will get done in a classy way.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 19, 2020 12:19pm
USA plans to sell toys like F15s and old, converted naval choppers to snatch billions of Indian taxpayer dollars. Wonderful.
Recommend 0
Justice
Feb 19, 2020 12:20pm
These kinds of big state visits are of mutual interests and doesn't happen unless 2 countries have a lot of benefits for each other in give and take.
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Feb 19, 2020 12:27pm
Every trade has to result in delivery. Take your time, Mr. President.
Recommend 0
Rajat
Feb 19, 2020 12:36pm
Pakistan watch how to be treated equally
Recommend 0
Hindu
Feb 19, 2020 12:36pm
Win win for two top democracies
Recommend 0
afzaal
Feb 19, 2020 12:47pm
Fastidious and strategic business big deal being the penchant behavior
Recommend 0
Tamza
Feb 19, 2020 12:48pm
Trumpnesia hitting india soon
Recommend 0
Ramachandra Rao
Feb 19, 2020 12:49pm
Always a communication gap between President Trump and PM Modi- I doubt how 7Million will turn up to greet him when the population of Amdavad is 8Milion!
Recommend 0
Rashid
Feb 19, 2020 12:58pm
First Muslim Raj then British Raj now American Raj, Indians love Rajs.
Recommend 0
Deep
Feb 19, 2020 01:00pm
Trump..you cannot have all deals your way. Be ready to deal with Modi - eye to eye !!
Recommend 0
Raju Kotecha
Feb 19, 2020 01:04pm
Trump you can't have it all your way. India is good negotiator
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Feb 19, 2020 01:04pm
The difficulties being faced by the US administration in narrowing differences ahead of Trump’s visit to India, are enough to prove how one sided India could be with others.
Recommend 0
Janjua
Feb 19, 2020 01:05pm
Trump just pretending.
Recommend 0

