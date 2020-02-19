DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 19, 2020

China sees decline in virus deaths, but WHO urges caution

ReutersUpdated February 19, 2020

Email

RESIDENTS walk through a ‘disinfection channel’ set up at the entrance to their compound in Tongzhou, east of Beijing, on Tuesday. The channel is equipped with humidifiers to spray disinfectants as residents pass through.—AFP
RESIDENTS walk through a ‘disinfection channel’ set up at the entrance to their compound in Tongzhou, east of Beijing, on Tuesday. The channel is equipped with humidifiers to spray disinfectants as residents pass through.—AFP

BEIJING: China reported on Tuesday its fewest new coronavirus infections since January and its lowest daily death toll for a week, but the World Health Organisation said data suggesting the epidemic had slowed should still be viewed with caution.

Apple Inc warned that its sales would suffer as the epidemic hurt both its supply in China and its demand, an announcement that knocked the wind out of global stock markets.

The head of a leading hospital in China’s central city of Wuhan, epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, died of the disease on Tuesday, becoming one of the most prominent victims since the disease first appeared at the end of last year.

Chinese officials reported 1,886 new cases, the first time the daily figure has fallen below 2,000 since Jan 30, bringing the mainland China total to 72,436. A figure of 98 new deaths marked the first time the daily toll in China had fallen below 100 since Feb 11, bringing the total to 1,868.

World Health Organi­sation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebre­yesus said Chinese data “appears to show a decline in new cases” but any apparent trend “must be interpreted very cautiously”.

Outside China, there have been 827 cases of the disease, known as COVID-19, and five deaths, according to a Reuters count based on official statements. More than half of those cases have been on a cruise ship quarantined off Japan.

Chinese state television said Liu Zhiming, the director of Wuhan Wuchang Hospital, died on Tuesday, the seventh health worker to fall victim. The hospital was designated solely for treating virus-infected patients.

While China says its lockdown of cities and tough curbs on travel and movement have limited the spread of the virus, this has come at a great cost to its economy, with repercussions for global businesses.

Stock markets had nonetheless roared ahead, boasted by expectations of stimulus measures to keep China’s economy humming. But Apple’s warning it would fall short of guidance for quarterly revenue because of slower iPhone production and weak Chinese demand sent markets lower.

“We have been pointing out that the market reaction in past weeks was excessively constructive and this could be a wake-up call to all investors that ignored so far potential negative impact,” analysts at UniCredit said.

Chinese state television quoted President Xi Jinping as saying China could still meet its economic growth target for 2020 despite the epidemic.

Economists are warning of potential mass layoffs in China later this year if the virus is not contained soon.

Published in Dawn, February 19th, 2020

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Power moves

Power moves

Arifa Noor
Is it all enough for someone, somewhere to decide that the chessboard needs to be swept clean?

Editorial

February 19, 2020

Guterres on IHK

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, after his arrival in the country on Sunday, made some bold and principled...
Updated February 19, 2020

Toxic city

At the very least, the concerned authorities must ensure that emergency protocols are in place.
February 19, 2020

Escape confirmed

WHAT was an open secret for weeks has finally been officially confirmed, and in the process reopened wounds that had...
Updated February 18, 2020

Shooting the messenger

State’s desire to bring the media to heel is most clearly manifested in its arbitrary, unacceptable and illegal strategy
Updated February 18, 2020

FATF meeting

If Pakistan was found to have failed in undertaking all the steps demanded by FATF, it would be put on the blacklist.
Updated February 18, 2020

Suicide watch

RECENTLY, the Sindh police released its province-wide data on the number of suicides that took place in the past ...