Pakistan conducts successful test of air launched cruise missile Ra'ad-II: ISPR

Naveed SiddiquiFebruary 18, 2020

A still image from the video shared by ISPR.
A still image from the video shared by ISPR.

Pakistan successfully conducted a flight test of air launched cruise missile Ra'ad-II, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by the ISPR, the cruise missile, which has a range of 600 kilometres, is equipped with state-of-the-art guidance and navigation systems ensuring engagement of targets with high precision.

Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Strategic Plans Division (SPD) Director General Dr Nabeel Hayat Malik, the National Engineering and Scientific Commission chairman, and senior officers from the SPD, Strategic Forces and Strategic Organisations were also present on the occasion, the statement said.

The SPD director general appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of the scientists and engineers who contributed towards developing the weapons system and [for] making the launch a success. He termed it “a major step towards complementing Pakistan’s deterrence capability”, the statement read.

According to the statement, the president and the prime minister congratulated the team of scientists and engineers for successfully conducting the missile test.

On Jan 23, Pakistan conducted a successful training launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi.

Adil Mustafa
Feb 18, 2020 04:59pm
Great news! Well done Pakistan.
