February 18, 2020

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres visits Kartarpur corridor

February 18, 2020

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres at a breifing regarding the Kartarpur corridor. — DawnNewsTV
A traditional orange kerchief being tied on the UN secretary general's head before he went to visit the newly-renovated gurdwara. — DawnNewsTV
A traditional orange kerchief being tied on the UN secretary general's head before he went to visit the newly-renovated gurdwara. — DawnNewsTV

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday visited Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahab and the Kartarpur corridor.

During his visit, the UN secretary general was given a special briefing on the development of the Kartarpur corridor. Guterres was then taken on a tour of the gurdwara.

Inside the temple, Guterres met various Sikh religious leaders and was presented with mementos to commemorate his visit.

Guterres also visited the on-site soup kitchen at the gurdwara, where he was served a traditional meal of rice and lentils. The kitchen caters to all Sikh pilgrims visiting the gurdwara, providing them free meals as is traditional at all Sikh temples.

Minister of Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri accompanied the UN secretary general on the visit.

The four-kilometre-long corridor, which was inaugurated on November 9, provides pilgrims a visa-free link between Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur and the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Indian Punjab. Up to 5,000 Indian Sikhs have been allowed access daily, with plans to eventually double the capacity.

More to follow

