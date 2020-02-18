DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 18, 2020

LHC seeks reply from NAB on Maryam's plea to remove name from no-fly list

Rana BilalUpdated February 18, 2020

Email

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, took up the petition. — AFP/File
A two-member bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, took up the petition. — AFP/File

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued a notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking a reply from the anti-graft watchdog on the request of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz regarding including Nawaz Sharif's medical reports in her plea seeking the removal of her name from the no-fly list.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, resumed hearing the case.

The federal cabinet in December last year had decided not to remove Maryam's name from the exit control list (ECL) in the Al Azizia Steel Mills reference. Following this, on January 14 the federal cabinet had placed Maryam's name on the ECL for a second time in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

During the hearing, Maryam's lawyers Amjad Pervez and Azam Nazir Tarrar contended before the court that her father, PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's fresh medical reports had also been submitted along with the petition.

"Maryam has lost her mother. She, along with Nawaz, came back to the country to serve her sentence, even though it would have been very easy for her to stay abroad.

"The court had directed her to submit her passport. Now, for the past two months, she has been seeking permission to go abroad just once," her lawyers said.

They added that Nawaz's medical reports were being regularly submitted to the court with due diligence. Nawaz has an angiography procedure scheduled for Feb 24, the court should allow Maryam to travel so that she can be with her father, the lawyers argued.

After hearing the arguments, the court sought a written reply from NAB and adjourned the hearing for February 25.

Earlier, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif had said that because Maryam was not permitted to be with Nawaz in London, cardiologists had to change the pre-decided date for his treatment twice.

He had said that purely on the basis of humanitarian grounds, the PML-N vice president should be permitted to be with her father.

"As Nawaz's health is concerning, the margin for medical action is reducing as more time passes," Shehbaz had said.

He had said cardiologists had to twice change the earlier decided date for his brother's cardiac catheterisation as Maryam was not with him. "The necessary process for his treatment had to be changed twice because his daughter Maryam Nawaz, who wants to be with her father at such a time, has not been allowed to come [to London] from Pakistan," he had said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Power moves

Power moves

Is it all enough for someone, somewhere to decide that the chessboard needs to be swept clean?

Editorial

Updated February 18, 2020

Shooting the messenger

State’s desire to bring the media to heel is most clearly manifested in its arbitrary, unacceptable and illegal strategy
Updated February 18, 2020

FATF meeting

If Pakistan was found to have failed in undertaking all the steps demanded by FATF, it would be put on the blacklist.
February 18, 2020

Suicide watch

RECENTLY, the Sindh police released its province-wide data on the number of suicides that took place in the past ...
Updated February 17, 2020

IMF talks

It looks like the recent round of talks with the IMF have gone quite well, perhaps better than expected.
February 17, 2020

Torture in custody

THE broken bodies that surface now and then from the opaque recesses of the law-enforcement system in Pakistan are,...
February 17, 2020

Canary in the coalmine

DEEP inside the caves of KP and Balochistan, thousands of coal miners toil in search of ‘black gold’ day in and...