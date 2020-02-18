DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 18, 2020

1 policeman martyred, 2 injured in IED blast near police van in DI Khan

Zahid Imdad | Ali AkbarUpdated February 18, 2020

Email

The police van was deployed for the security of polio workers in Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan. — DawnNewsTV
The police van was deployed for the security of polio workers in Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan. — DawnNewsTV

At least one policeman was martyred while two others were injured on Tuesday when an improvised explosive device (IED) went off near a police mobile in Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan.

District Police Officer Wahid Mahmood confirmed the causality, adding that the police mobile was deployed for the security of polio workers canvasing the area. The injured have been shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, where their condition is said to be stable.

He said that the area has been cordoned off, while a search operation is underway.

Mahmood said that the police mobile was targeted while policemen were being deployed to provide security to polio workers.

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Mahmood Khan condemned the blast and said that the death of a policeman is extremely sad. "We stand with the family of the martyred," he said.

He also directed that the two injured men be given the best possible treatment.

This year’s first nationwide polio vaccination drive began on Monday, aiming to vaccinate approximately 39.6 million children. The campaign involves nearly 265,000 polio workers going door-to-door to inoculate children under the age of five.

Just a few days ago, the National Institute of Health confirmed five more polio cases from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, bringing the tally for the current year so far to 17. Last year, 144 cases were reported nationwide, 12 in 2018 and eight cases in 2017.

In January, two polio workers were killed when their team came under attack in Swabi's Parmoli area. Attacks on polio workers are common in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. This is one of the biggest hindrances to the eradication of polio from the country.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Power moves

Power moves

Is it all enough for someone, somewhere to decide that the chessboard needs to be swept clean?

Editorial

Updated February 18, 2020

Shooting the messenger

State’s desire to bring the media to heel is most clearly manifested in its arbitrary, unacceptable and illegal strategy
Updated February 18, 2020

FATF meeting

If Pakistan was found to have failed in undertaking all the steps demanded by FATF, it would be put on the blacklist.
February 18, 2020

Suicide watch

RECENTLY, the Sindh police released its province-wide data on the number of suicides that took place in the past ...
Updated February 17, 2020

IMF talks

It looks like the recent round of talks with the IMF have gone quite well, perhaps better than expected.
February 17, 2020

Torture in custody

THE broken bodies that surface now and then from the opaque recesses of the law-enforcement system in Pakistan are,...
February 17, 2020

Canary in the coalmine

DEEP inside the caves of KP and Balochistan, thousands of coal miners toil in search of ‘black gold’ day in and...