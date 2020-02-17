DAWN.COM

In meeting with COAS, UN chief thanks Pakistan for giving 'full access' to UNMOGIP in Kashmir: ISPR

Naveed Siddiqui | Dawn.comUpdated February 17, 2020

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres meets Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. — Photo: ISPR screengrab
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres meets Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. — Photo: ISPR screengrab

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday, the military's media wing said in a statement.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, the overall regional security situation including the issues of Afghan refugees, Afghan reconciliation process and Kashmir dispute were discussed.

Guterres during his conversation with Gen Bajwa "thanked Pakistan for full access given to United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) in Kashmir", the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

It added that the UN chief also said that there is a need to implement UN resolutions on the Kashmir issue.

Guterres once again acknowledged Pakistan's contribution to UN peacekeeping missions and "extraordinary achievements in counter-terrorism".

According to the statement, he commended the improved security situation in Pakistan and the country's efforts towards regional peace and stability.

Gen Bajwa during the meeting remarked that Pakistan is committed to achieving "a stable, peaceful and normalised Pakistan".

Guterres on Monday also held a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, Radio Pakistan reported.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also present on the occasion.

Khalilzad calls on PM, Gen Bajwa

Also on Monday, United States Special Envoy for Afghan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad called on Gen Bajwa, a separate ISPR statement said.

"During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including overall regional security situation and ongoing Afghan reconciliation process were discussed," it added.

Khalilzad also met Prime Minister Imran today, according to a tweet by the Prime Minister's Office.

Comments (3)

conspiracy_theory
Feb 17, 2020 09:07pm
Also grant access to thousands of dissidents who've disappeared without a trace.
Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Feb 17, 2020 09:25pm
What exactly does this UNIMOGIP do except spend UNO money which, thanks to Trump, it does not have? We claim India has indulged in 'unprovoked' firing across LOC but never, ever this was confirmed by the UNIMOGIP. Why?
Recommend 0
GB1
Feb 17, 2020 09:26pm
How Pakistan give (UNMOGIP) of India.
Recommend 0

