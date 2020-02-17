Blast near Quetta Press Club claims 7 lives, leaves 21 injured

Two policemen were among the seven victims of an explosion that occurred near the Quetta Press Club located on Shahrah-i-Adalat on Monday, confirmed Quetta Deputy Inspector General Abdul Razzaq Cheema.

According to Cheema, 21 others have also been injured in the incident. He added that so far, the blast "seems to be a suicide attack".

The blast took place as a demonstration was ongoing near the press club. Several vehicles parked in the vicinity have also been damaged due to the impact of the blast.

Security personnel have cordoned off the area and are conducting a search operation.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan directed the IGP to submit a report within the next 24 hours.

Taking notice of the incident, Prime Minister Imran Khan grieved the loss of human lives in the blast, reported Radio Pakistan.

The premier also directed the authorities concerned to provide the best medical treatment to the injured.

Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai also condemned the blast and said: "Such a cowardly attack can't weaken the morale of the nation and the security forces."

In a statement, the governor maintained that "measures should be taken to foil the nefarious designs of militants", adding that law enforcement agencies should take stern action against such elements.

"Foolproof security measures should be ensured across the province for the protection of the masses." He directed the provincial health department to provide the best possible medical facilities to the injured victims, and also prayed for their recovery.

On Jan 10, a blast inside a mosque in Quetta's Satellite Town area during Friday evening prayers had claimed 15 lives and left 19 people injured.

A senior police officer who had asked not to be named had told DawnNewsTV that the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber.

Additional input from APP