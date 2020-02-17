7 killed, 19 injured in blast near Quetta Press Club

Seven people have been killed during an explosion near the Quetta Press Club located on Shahrah-i-Adalat on Monday, confirmed the Balochistan government spokesman Liaqat Shahwani.

According to Quetta Civil Hospital spokesperson Waseem Baig, 19 others have been injured in the incident.

The blast took place as a demonstration was ongoing near the press club. Several vehicles parked in the vicinity have also been damaged due to the impact of the blast.

Security personnel have cordoned off the area and are conducting a search operation. Officials added that the nature of the blast has not yet been ascertained.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.