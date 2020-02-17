DAWN.COM

7 killed, 19 injured in blast near Quetta Press Club

Syed Ali ShahUpdated February 17, 2020

Several vehicles parked in the vicinity were damaged due to the impact of the blast. — DawnNewsTV
Seven people have been killed during an explosion near the Quetta Press Club located on Shahrah-i-Adalat on Monday, confirmed the Balochistan government spokesman Liaqat Shahwani.

According to Quetta Civil Hospital spokesperson Waseem Baig, 19 others have been injured in the incident.

The blast took place as a demonstration was ongoing near the press club. Several vehicles parked in the vicinity have also been damaged due to the impact of the blast.

Security personnel have cordoned off the area and are conducting a search operation. Officials added that the nature of the blast has not yet been ascertained.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Comments (4)

Ibrahim S
Feb 17, 2020 06:09pm
Should we stop counting blasts in 2020. Where is intelligence and police force?
Recommend 0
Ali
Feb 17, 2020 06:11pm
THIS is pakistan, not India!!
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 17, 2020 06:13pm
Of course the enemy is getting frustrated.
Recommend 0
Syed Anjum Ali
Feb 17, 2020 06:17pm
Once again law and order and intelligence failure. All the good work done is now being lost.
Recommend 0

