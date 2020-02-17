DAWN.COM

Pakistan's transformation from terrorism to tourism 'absolutely remarkable', says UN chief

Dawn.comUpdated February 17, 2020

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses a seminar at NUST, Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses a seminar at NUST, Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday termed the improved security situation of Pakistan as "absolutely remarkable", noting that Islamabad, which looked like a "fortress" a few years back had now become a family station for the world body's staff.

Guterres was responding to a question regarding "Pakistan's journey from terrorism to tourism" after a seminar at Islamabad's National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST).

"We are witnessing the state becoming present, both from the point of view of security [... and] basic service, development in an absolutely remarkable transformation," he said.

"I can see how Pakistan not only opened its borders, in a world where so many borders are closed, but Pakistani people open their houses and their hearts in [an] enormous demonstration of generosity," he said while referring to the influx of Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

"At the same time, I have seen the commitment of Pakistan to peace, namely to support peace in Afghanistan," he added.

Guterres also appreciated the contributions of Pakistani troops to UN peacekeeping missions. "Pakistan has been lever in making peacekeeping more effective, more accountable and with a stronger capacity to protect civilians and to make the blue helmets an essential force for peace."

"I want to pay tribute to the very strong commitment of Pakistan to multilateralism and to United Nations," he said.

Earlier, during the seminar arranged by NUST, he had paid rich tribute to Pakistani peacekeeping troops and hailed their "professionalism [and] commitment". He commended the peacekeeping troops for their efforts to bring peace in countries struck by war and violence.

Ahead of his arrival, Guterres had said he would express gratitude for those serving as peacekeepers.

Taking to Twitter, he said: "Pakistan is one of the most consistent and reliable contributors to UN peacekeeping efforts around the world.

"I am travelling to Pakistan, where I plan to express my gratitude to the people #ServingForPeace."

The UN chief is on a four-day visit to Pakistan to attend an international conference on Afghan refugees.

Earlier today he spoke at the international conference '40 Years of Hosting Afghan Refugees in Pakistan', where he insisted that the world "must recognise that international support for Pakistan has been minimal compared to [its own] national efforts" for Afghan refugees.

Comments (10)

Jjacky
Feb 17, 2020 05:48pm
Please tour entire pakistan without security.
Recommend 0
Prada
Feb 17, 2020 06:30pm
U haven't been to Karachi or other cities yet. Islamabad is not the right sample of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Khalid iqbal
Feb 17, 2020 06:54pm
@Jjacky, do you have something nice to say.
Recommend 0
Aly
Feb 17, 2020 07:16pm
All the Indians. He is much more aware of the facts than you guys just making your wishful statememts. Pakistan has transformed and is accepted by all those Who matter!!
Recommend 0
boobie
Feb 17, 2020 07:29pm
Please highlight the fact that Pakistan has supported nearly 4 million Afghan refugees and have allowed them to enjoy freedom in education, employment and residency. Great sacrifice of Pakistan which is poorly highlighted. No other country in the world today has done this for a neighbour who some may deem unthankful
Recommend 0
Justice
Feb 17, 2020 09:23pm
Celebration of UN Chief's visit continues..
Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Feb 17, 2020 09:23pm
Did he say this before or after the Quetta blast?
Recommend 0
Nadia
Feb 17, 2020 11:19pm
I don't understand the purpose of his visit. He could have sent a thank you note from NYC. No plans. No compensation. No resolutions. No solutions.
Recommend 0
Dia
Feb 17, 2020 11:54pm
@Jjacky, exactly
Recommend 0
Dia
Feb 17, 2020 11:54pm
@Khalid iqbal, truth hurts and where??
Recommend 0

