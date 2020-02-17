DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 18, 2020

CM orders evacuation as death toll from toxic gas in Karachi's Keamari area rises to 7

Imtiaz AliUpdated February 17, 2020

Two more people died on Monday evening after inhaling the 'mysterious' gas that has spread in Karachi's Keamari area, raising the death toll to seven— AFP/File
As the death toll from the toxic gas that spread in Karachi's Keamari area went up to seven, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah ordered the evacuation of residents from the affected areas.

The death toll increased from five to seven late Monday after two more people inhaled the gas, the nature of which has yet to be ascertained by the authorities. Over 150 others complaining of breathing difficulties have been rushed to the hospital over the last 24 hours.

The CM's directives came in an emergency meeting at the CM House on Monday night after he visited the affected areas, according to CM House spokesperson, Rasheed Channa.

During the meeting, the CM said that it was unfortunate that the smell of the toxic gas was not receding and that people were still falling sick because of it.

"The smell is spreading with the wind," said the CM, while issuing directives to shift residents of the affected areas to marriage halls located in the nearest safe area.

Death toll rises

Jackson police said that two persons died on Monday due to "toxic/lethal gases", which emitted again in Keamari area on Monday evening, bringing the death toll to seven after the demise of five people on Sunday night.

The police said that numerous persons were also affected, became unconscious and suffered breathing problems. They were taken to Ziauddin hospital in Clifton and other hospitals for medical treatment.

Edhi Foundation spokesperson identified one of the two deceased as Imran Ashraf, 30, while another was unknown aged around 50 years.

Possible cause

Meanwhile, Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani informed the meeting that a ship that was offloading soybean or a similar substance could be the probable cause of the toxic gas. "When offloading from this ship is halted, the smell too diminishes," he reasoned.

At this, the CM directed to check the particular container on the ship. The commissioner responded that offloading from the ship had already been stopped.

'Mysterious' gas

Authorities were alerted to the incident when people in the Keamari area began rushing to nearby hospitals with severe breathing problems on Sunday night.

Since the bodies were not brought to any government hospital, the exact causes of the deaths have not yet been ascertained, police surgeon Dr Qarar Ahmed Abbasi said.

At least 135 people were brought to Dr Ziauddin Hospital, while 10 patients were brought to Kutiyana Memon Hospital, most of whom were discharged after first aid. According to Dr Seemin Jamali, executive director at Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre, the hospital received three patients, two of whom have been discharged while one is still admitted at the hospital.

Dr Ziauddin Hospital spokesperson Amir Shehzad said they were currently treating 10 patients including seven males and three females.

He added that people with pre-existing respiratory problems were more severely affected.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Sharjeel Kharal told Dawn that they have decided to lodge a First Information Report (FIR) of the incident against unknown persons on behalf of the state.

The DIG also said that police are further investigating the incident, while a team comprising officials of KPT, Pakistan Navy, West Deputy Commissioner's office and the health department was being sent to the affected area.

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) hospital in Keamari is providing treatment for all individuals affected by the incident and KPT rescue and support teams are providing full support to the victims.

Addressing a press conference earlier on Monday, KPT Chairman Jamil Akhtar said they had found "no gas leakage" after checking all terminals at the port.

He said there was no truth to reports on social media that the gas had leaked from the KPT.

He added that work was underway at the KPT as per normal, and that "all berths at the port can be inspected" for the leakage.

According to Akhtar, the Pakistan Navy has taken some samples and their report will be issued soon.

Comments (19)

Kaaga
Feb 17, 2020 03:32pm
Gas leak from where !?
Recommend 0
ZZQ
Feb 17, 2020 04:31pm
So much time has passed yet source and cause of incident still not known??? Suspicious
Recommend 0
Ahmed bin Babar
Feb 17, 2020 04:42pm
Poor safety...
Recommend 0
Salman
Feb 17, 2020 07:22pm
In this incompetent interior Sindh government anything can happen.
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Feb 17, 2020 07:23pm
Do we have hazmat team which took control of the facility and cordoned off the area from public .
Recommend 0
gghh
Feb 17, 2020 07:42pm
I think nuclear facilities are affected
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 17, 2020 08:47pm
No doubt, lack of safety, protection, checks and balances as well as weak and obsolete building codes, standards, specifications and practices often end up in a dangerous and diabolic situations like this.
Recommend 0
Zaheer
Feb 17, 2020 08:56pm
Very fishy! Authorities did not even bother to do the postmortem of the bodies yet. Most probably; they already know the cause of death.
Recommend 0
Zaheer
Feb 17, 2020 09:00pm
Those, who are investigating this incident do not accept their failure.
Recommend 0
Justice First
Feb 17, 2020 09:01pm
We have one government authority namely National Disaster Management Authority Pakistan and that must come in action immediately with Supervisory role with other government departments and provide relief as well as updates and regretfully it is not on board so far.Hope TOR have been prepared for NDMA.
Recommend 0
Farrah
Feb 17, 2020 09:03pm
This is a very serious incident. Honorable CJP may want to take the suo motto notice for the safety of the people of Kemari.
Recommend 0
GB1
Feb 17, 2020 09:33pm
@ZZQ, real educated team must analyze the incidence.
Recommend 0
rich
Feb 17, 2020 09:41pm
its over 12 hours and they dont have a clue, 6 died in the morning itself, edhi volunteers were complaining that official are not helping sad
Recommend 0
Ali
Feb 17, 2020 09:54pm
THIS is pakistan, not India!
Recommend 0
Rehmat Ali
Feb 17, 2020 10:13pm
What a mess situation No one knows the actual cause.Any how this is negligence and violation of safety rules.
Recommend 0
m:ahmed
Feb 17, 2020 10:24pm
In fact, common people and administraton is in slumber till any tragedy happens... For now we don't know the source of gad leakages. But,all foreign toxic goods are dumped in ships in Keamari from refrigerators to air conditioners and unknown-goods? But there is PrinciIple : separate the commercial areas from residential areas. In all neighbourhoods of Karachi, different type of shops have overwhelmed the residents of residential areas.A lot of activity is done which is health hazardous and affects badly the quality of air and harbor constant risks of accidents. So,embark on the mission to ban commercIal activities in residential areas of the Karachi. NOW,WHO WILL BELL THE CAT in KARACHI CITY?
Recommend 0
Haris Janjua
Feb 17, 2020 11:47pm
and consumers have to pay leaked gas bill. more circular debt
Recommend 0
Mir
Feb 18, 2020 12:38am
KPT Chairman Jamil Akhtar said they had found "no gas leakage" after checking all terminals at the port. If there is no gas leakage then what leaked? Why so many people got affected?
Recommend 0
Lahori Kid
Feb 18, 2020 12:58am
Just looking at the pic, I see not one person wearing a mask, there should be herds of people giving out masks. That right there is on PPP and their lack of leadership. Thank you Bilawal and Zardari for a job well done.
Recommend 0

