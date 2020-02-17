DAWN.COM

Cause of mysterious gas leak still unknown as five killed in Karachi

Imtiaz AliUpdated February 17, 2020

Local authorities are still looking for the cause of the mysterious gas leak. — AFP/File
Local authorities were still unsure on Monday about the cause of a mysterious gas leak that has claimed the lives of five people and affected dozens of others in Karachi's Keamari area.

The source of the leak and type of gas is not yet known. However, there is currently no suspicion of sabotage. Authorities were alerted to the incident when people in the Keamari area began rushing to nearby hospitals with severe breathing problems on Sunday night.

Since the bodies were not brought to any government hospital, the exact causes of the deaths have not yet been ascertained, police surgeon Dr Qarar Ahmed Abbasi said.

Fifty six persons were brought to Dr Ziauddin Hospital, while 10 patients were brought to Kutiyana Memon Hospital, most of whom were discharged after first aid. According to Dr Seemin Jamal, executive director at Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre, the hospital received three patients, two of whom have been discharged while one is still admitted at the hospital.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Sharjeel Kharal told the media that there were three deaths at Dr Ziauddin Hospital and two deaths at Kutiyana Memon Hospital. DIG Kharal visited the area and was briefed by both SSP City and SP Keamari.

The DIG also said that police are further investigating the incident, while a team comprising officials of KPT, Pakistan Navy, West Deputy Commissioner's office and the health department was being sent to the affected area, he added.

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) hospital in Keamari is providing treatment for all individuals affected by the incident and KPT rescue and support teams are providing full support to the victims.

According to Jackson Police, a total of 132 persons have been affected by the incident.

Chairman KPT Rear Admiral Jamil Akhtar has contacted Naval Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Zahid Ilyas over the incident and the Navy’s Biological and Chemical Damage Control Team will further investigate the incident, a KPT spokesperson told Dawn.

Ahmed bin Babar
Feb 17, 2020 04:42pm
Poor safety...
Recommend 0

