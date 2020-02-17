DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 17, 2020

'This is Pakistan, not India,' says IHC chief justice after cases against AWP, PTM protesters dropped

Tahir NaseerUpdated February 17, 2020

Email

"After the statement of the Islamabad administration, all petitions have become ineffective," said Chief Justice Athar Minallah. Dawn/File
"After the statement of the Islamabad administration, all petitions have become ineffective," said Chief Justice Athar Minallah. Dawn/File

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday wrapped up the bail petitions of 23 workers of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Move­ment (PTM) and Awami Workers Party (AWP), who were arrested by the Islamabad police last month while protesting against the arrest of PTM chief Manzoor Pashteen

As IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah resumed the hearing of bail petitions filed by the 23 protesters, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat told the court that all charges against the protesters had been dropped.

On the basis of the deputy commissioner's statement, the IHC wrapped up the bail petitions of the protesters.

"After the statement of the Islamabad administration, all petitions have become ineffective," said Chief Justice Minallah.

On February 2, the court was told that Section 124-A (related to sedition) had been deleted, but Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997 had been inserted in the First Information Report (FIR) against the protesters.

Following this, the IHC on Tuesday had sought an explanation from a magistrate for invoking sedition charges against those who were taken into custody during the protest.

During today's proceedings, the IHC chief justice said: "We don't expect that a democratic government will curb freedom of expression."

"An elected democratic government cannot place curbs on freedom of expression. [We] shouldn't fear criticism," he remarked.

"The constitutional courts will protect the constitutional rights of the people.

"Everyone's constitutional rights will be protected. This is Pakistan, not India," Justice Minallah said.

"If you want to protest, get permission. If you don't get permission, the court is here," he said.

Islamabad Advocate General Tariq Mehmood Jahangir said that the country had been fighting terrorism for 20 years and the "secret agenda" of the protesters was worrisome.

"No one should say anything against the state," he said, adding that a written order against those who speak against the state or make hate speeches should also be issued.

Justice Minallah remarked that neither the state nor its institutions were "so weak" that mere words would have any impact.

The IHC chief justice noted that the current government had itself challenged Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code — a law concerning the maintenance of public order — when President Arif Alvi had challenged it in 2014.

"[I] hope that they will not take away rights," he added. "The country is a democracy, let the Parliament decide."

Later, AWP activist Ammar Rashid, one of the protesters who had been arrested, took to Twitter to share that the state had withdrawn the FIR and all charges against them.

"Thank you to all who stood with us in solidarity. Hope this sets a lasting precedent against the criminalisation of dissent, peaceful protest & freedom of expression in our country," he added.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
AW
Feb 17, 2020 12:46pm
Advocate general Jehanghir’s plea is ridiculous. Freedom of speech and expression under the constitution does not restrict the citizens to criticize the state of its institutions
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 17, 2020 12:49pm
No doubt, this is called real freedom of expression, free speech and movement.
Recommend 0
Neutral Indian
Feb 17, 2020 12:59pm
Well done Justice Athar Minallah.. for setting an example to India.
Recommend 0
Fairview
Feb 17, 2020 01:04pm
Freedom of expression should also be allowed to comment on Judges or judiciary, Mr. Khoosa failed to tolerate PM comments on judicials system.
Recommend 0
Thinking
Feb 17, 2020 01:12pm
Everyone's constitutional rights will be protected. This is Pakistan, not India," Justice Minallah said Hope the cj is educated about constitutional rights of Pakistani minorities
Recommend 0
Thinking
Feb 17, 2020 01:15pm
The country is a democracy, let the Parliament decide. Chief justice of the court also knows about who has been selected and elected to parliament in democratic Pakistan ,and by whom?
Recommend 0
PmikFanClubHeadOfPak
Feb 17, 2020 01:15pm
Rightly said. We are the beacon of true citizens and human rights in the region and the world. Bravo
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Feb 17, 2020 01:16pm
Comparing with India? India has more freedom of speech and to protest. Check out the asylum seekers list please.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated February 17, 2020

IMF talks

It looks like the recent round of talks with the IMF have gone quite well, perhaps better than expected.
February 17, 2020

Torture in custody

THE broken bodies that surface now and then from the opaque recesses of the law-enforcement system in Pakistan are,...
February 17, 2020

Canary in the coalmine

DEEP inside the caves of KP and Balochistan, thousands of coal miners toil in search of ‘black gold’ day in and...
February 16, 2020

Erdogan’s visit

THE visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that wrapped up on Friday was marked by warmth and consensus on ...
Updated February 16, 2020

PM’s treason talk

The prime minister might want to brush up on his knowledge of Article 6 in order to put it in the right context.
February 16, 2020

National polio drive

AFTER the emergence of 13 polio cases from across the country in less than a couple of months this year, the first...