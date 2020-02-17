Fazl assails opposition parties for lukewarm support during march

CHARSADDA: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that major opposition parties did not show resolve during his party’s anti-government Azadi March.

Addressing a Khatm-i-Nubuwat conference here on Sunday, he said opposition parties did not show enthusiasm in Azadi March and that their participation in it was symbolic. They also supported the government in the passage of the Army Act from parliament, he added.

“Opposition parties were simultaneously sailing in two boats. On the one hand the opposition’s role in the Azadi March was symbolic while on the other they fully supported the government to pass the Army Act from parliament,” he said.

“The major political parties are responsible for the prevailing situation in the country,” the JUI-F leader said, without naming the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

Claims JUI-F achieved its main objectives from movement against govt

The JUI-F held Azadi March in October 2019 in an attempt to pressurise Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down. His party continued the protest in the federal capital for 14 days and the protesters dispersed peacefully without achieving their goals.

Maulana Fazl claimed that his party had achieved its main objectives through Azadi March. He said the JUI-F spoiled designs of the Jewish lobby and Ahmadis through the protest march.

He said the “selected government” had been enjoying support of the US, European countries and the powerful establishment. He said the JUI-F was playing the role of a real opposition to force the government to resign.

“The JUI-F will continue its struggle against the government and it could not be cowed into submission by threats of invoking Article 6 of the Constitution against me,” he warned.

He alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had struck a deal with Ahmadis before elections, assuring them (Ahmadis) of restoring their old status in the country.

“The JUI-F failed this conspiracy and stopped the government from making amendments to blasphemy laws,” he said. Maulana Rehman said the “selected government” had exposed itself by its inefficiency.

He said that protest was a constitutional right of political parties and the JUI-F would continue its protest till removal of this what he called illegitimate government. According to him, the “selected government” announces mini budgets after every three months because of which people are facing starvation.

Published in Dawn, February 17th, 2020