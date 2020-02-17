Pakistan may import insecticides from India to fight locust attack

ISLAMABAD: As trade with India is under suspension for more than seven months, Pakistan is considering a one-time exemption for import of insecticides from India to fight ongoing locust attack on its agriculture.

This will be one of the key items on the agenda of the federal cabinet called to meet on Feb 18 to also deliberate on gas pricing and power bills to comply with requirements of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for disbursement of next tranche of $450 million.

The meeting to be presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday will have a comprehensive presentation for engagement of party parliamentarians in the Ehsaas programme by the special adviser to the PM on social protection and poverty alleviation.

Pakistan had downgraded its trade relations with India on August 10 to the level of Israel — no trade at all — in reaction to India’s decision to revoke Article 370 of its constitution that granted occupied Kashmir a special status.

The decision was taken by the federal cabinet following a proposal approved by the National Security Committee the same day.

The adviser to the prime minister on finance & revenue would also give a detailed presentation on regulatory duties and taxes on pulses in view of rising prices of essential food items.

The meeting will also take up a proposal of the Human Rights Division for creation of National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC).

The cabinet will also consider a summary of the inter-provincial coordination (IPC) division for establishment of a permanent secretariat of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) in the ministry of the IPC as required under the 18th Constitution Amendment.

The meeting will also take up cases of overseas employment promoters’ licences, surrender, transfer and change of jurisdiction under section 12(2) & 12(4) of the Emigration Ordinance, 1979.

The cabinet would also consider appointment of a managing director/chief executive officer of the Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC) and give additional charge of the vacant post of chief statistician of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Another summary of the revenue division for proportionate adjustment of input tax by exploration and production companies operating as joint ventures would also come up for discussion at the cabinet meeting.

