DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 17, 2020

Talks with Saudi Arabia stalled: Qatar

AFPUpdated February 17, 2020

Email

FILE PHOTO: Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany February 17, 2019. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany February 17, 2019. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert/File Photo

DOHA: Talks between Doha and Riyadh to resolve a two-year regional spat have stalled, Qatar’s foreign minister said, after a flurry of diplomacy last year raised hopes the damaging rift was being healed.

Saudi Arabia, along with its allies the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt, cut all diplomatic, trade and transport ties with Qatar in June 2017.

The four governments accused Doha of backing radical Islamists, including the Muslim Brotherhood, and seeking closer ties with Tehran — allegations Qatar vehemently denied.

“We have always been very open to dialogue, since the start of the Gulf Cooper­ation Council (regional bloc) crisis,” Qatar’s Foreign Min­is­ter Mohammed bin Abdul­rahman Al-Thani said at the Munich Security Conference.

“It’s been almost three years since the crisis started. We are not the perpetrators of that crisis and we’ve been very open and clear that we are open to any genuine intention to resolve this problem.

“We demonstrated this when there was an opening last year in November. Unfortunately these efforts didn’t succeed and have been suspended at the beginning of January.”

Two Doha-based diplomats said they did not see any indications that the nascent talks could be resumed for the foreseeable future following a burst of engagement at the end of last year.

Published in Dawn, February 17th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated February 17, 2020

IMF talks

It looks like the recent round of talks with the IMF have gone quite well, perhaps better than expected.
February 17, 2020

Torture in custody

THE broken bodies that surface now and then from the opaque recesses of the law-enforcement system in Pakistan are,...
February 17, 2020

Canary in the coalmine

DEEP inside the caves of KP and Balochistan, thousands of coal miners toil in search of ‘black gold’ day in and...
February 16, 2020

Erdogan’s visit

THE visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that wrapped up on Friday was marked by warmth and consensus on ...
Updated February 16, 2020

PM’s treason talk

The prime minister might want to brush up on his knowledge of Article 6 in order to put it in the right context.
February 16, 2020

National polio drive

AFTER the emergence of 13 polio cases from across the country in less than a couple of months this year, the first...