DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 17, 2020

Five dead, dozens sickened by toxic gas leak in Karachi's Kemari area

Imtiaz Ali | APUpdated February 16, 2020

Email

South Zone DIG Sharjeel Kharal said that a total of 19 persons, all of whom were residents of Jackson market and adjoining areas of Keamari, lost consciousness. — AFP/File
South Zone DIG Sharjeel Kharal said that a total of 19 persons, all of whom were residents of Jackson market and adjoining areas of Keamari, lost consciousness. — AFP/File

Five persons, including an elderly woman, died while dozens others were sickened by a mysterious gas leakage in Keamari on Sunday evening, police said.

The source of the leak and the type of gas that had leaked are not immediately known. There was no suspicion of sabotage.

"Authorities said they became aware of the incident when people in the Kemari area suddenly started rushing to the area's hospitals with severe breathing problems overnight," Jackson SHO Malik Adil Khan told AP.

On Monday, officials were still trying to determine where the gas leak started and what caused it.

He said three women and two men died in the incident. No further information was immediately available

South Zone DIG Sharjeel Kharal on Sunday had said that a total of 19 persons, all of whom were residents of Jackson market and adjoining areas of Keamari, lost consciousness. They were rushed to a nearby private hospital in Clifton, where four of the victims died during treatment.

The officer said that the remaining 15 persons were being treated at the facility, all of whom had regained consciousness and their health was improving.

With regards to the possible cause of the incident, the DIG said that initial investigation suggested that a ship had arrived at the port, which was located near Jackson market. The ship was reportedly carrying vegetables and when the container was opened, fumes emanated from it, which caused breathing problems for residents of the area.

The DIG added that police were further investigating the incident.

DIG Kharal said that he had also spoken to Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani, who has approached the Karachi Port Trust and Pakistan Navy authorities.

A team comprising officials of KPT, Pakistan Navy, West Deputy Commissioner's office, health department and local police were being sent to the affected area, he added.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sairbeen plus.
Feb 16, 2020 11:14pm
It could of Ammonia or Chlorine Gas. A quick response is needed.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated February 17, 2020

IMF talks

It looks like the recent round of talks with the IMF have gone quite well, perhaps better than expected.
February 17, 2020

Torture in custody

THE broken bodies that surface now and then from the opaque recesses of the law-enforcement system in Pakistan are,...
February 17, 2020

Canary in the coalmine

DEEP inside the caves of KP and Balochistan, thousands of coal miners toil in search of ‘black gold’ day in and...
February 16, 2020

Erdogan’s visit

THE visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that wrapped up on Friday was marked by warmth and consensus on ...
Updated February 16, 2020

PM’s treason talk

The prime minister might want to brush up on his knowledge of Article 6 in order to put it in the right context.
February 16, 2020

National polio drive

AFTER the emergence of 13 polio cases from across the country in less than a couple of months this year, the first...