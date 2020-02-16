DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 16, 2020

Body of journalist found from irrigation canal in Naushahro Feroze

Hanif Samoom | Imtiaz AliFebruary 16, 2020

Email

Memon was allegedly strangled to death near Mehrabpur town of Naushahro Feroze district on Sunday. — File
Memon was allegedly strangled to death near Mehrabpur town of Naushahro Feroze district on Sunday. — File

The body of a journalist, Aziz Memon, who was associated with Sindhi TV channel KTN News and Sindhi-language daily Kawish was found from an irrigation waterway on Sunday.

Memon was allegedly strangled to death near Mehrabpur town of Naushahro Feroze district on Sunday.

Hafiz Memon, a brother of the slain journalist, told local media that Aziz had left to cover a story in a nearby village with his camera man, Owais Qureshi, on Sunday morning. Some hours later, his body was found, tied with an electric wire, in an irrigation outlet near the town.

Azim Rajpur, the station house officer of Mehrabpur, told local journalists that the body of the slain journalist was shifted to the taluka hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Some months ago, Aziz had released a video message, saying he was receiving threats for his coverage of a news story. Police, meanwhile, said that they were investigating the killing from various angles.

SHO Rajpur said that the cameraman has been detained for questioning.

The journalist’s killing comes a day after the brutal murder of PPP MPA Shahnaz Ansari in the same district.

Leaders of various journalist organisations and unions have condemned the killing and called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Inspector General of Police Dr Kaleem Imam also took notice of the incident. IGP Dr Imam has sought details of the incident from the Naushahro Feroze SSP.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

February 16, 2020

Erdogan’s visit

THE visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that wrapped up on Friday was marked by warmth and consensus on ...
Updated February 16, 2020

PM’s treason talk

The prime minister might want to brush up on his knowledge of Article 6 in order to put it in the right context.
February 16, 2020

National polio drive

AFTER the emergence of 13 polio cases from across the country in less than a couple of months this year, the first...
February 15, 2020

Draconian rules

IN an exercise which bears all the telltale signs of a clampdown on the freedom of expression, the government has...
February 15, 2020

IHK land grab

NOT content with the suffocating conditions prevailing in Kashmir ever since the BJP-led clique in New Delhi annexed...
February 15, 2020

Corporal punishment

ON Thursday, the Islamabad High Court suspended Section 89 of the Pakistan Penal Code, a provision that allowed for...