Body of journalist found from irrigation canal in Naushahro Feroze

The body of a journalist, Aziz Memon, who was associated with Sindhi TV channel KTN News and Sindhi-language daily Kawish was found from an irrigation waterway on Sunday.

Memon was allegedly strangled to death near Mehrabpur town of Naushahro Feroze district on Sunday.

Hafiz Memon, a brother of the slain journalist, told local media that Aziz had left to cover a story in a nearby village with his camera man, Owais Qureshi, on Sunday morning. Some hours later, his body was found, tied with an electric wire, in an irrigation outlet near the town.

Azim Rajpur, the station house officer of Mehrabpur, told local journalists that the body of the slain journalist was shifted to the taluka hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Some months ago, Aziz had released a video message, saying he was receiving threats for his coverage of a news story. Police, meanwhile, said that they were investigating the killing from various angles.

SHO Rajpur said that the cameraman has been detained for questioning.

The journalist’s killing comes a day after the brutal murder of PPP MPA Shahnaz Ansari in the same district.

Leaders of various journalist organisations and unions have condemned the killing and called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Inspector General of Police Dr Kaleem Imam also took notice of the incident. IGP Dr Imam has sought details of the incident from the Naushahro Feroze SSP.