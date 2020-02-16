PTI leader Naeemul Haque laid to rest in Karachi

PTI leader Naeemul Haque was laid to rest in Karachi's Gizri graveyard, after his funeral prayers were held at Masjid Aisha, Khayaban-e-Ittehad in DHA, on Sunday evening.

The prayers were attended by PTI leaders and government officials, including Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar. Office bearers of PTI's Karachi chapter also attended the funeral.

Government officials and PTI leaders, including Interior Minister retired Brig Ijaz Shah, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan and Deputy National Assembly Speaker Qasim Suri, had gathered at party stalwart Naeemul Haque's residence ahead of his funeral prayers.

Speaking to the media, Awan paid rich tribute to Haque and said: "As a soldier on the frontline, he (Haque) not only defended Prime Minister Imran Khan's narrative at every turn but also worked tirelessly to turn his (PM Imran's) vision into reality."

"We will not let his (Haque's) cause die. PTI will keep his vision alive," the SAPM vowed.

Haque, who was one of the founders of PTI, passed away on Saturday after battling cancer. He was 70.

Survived by a son and a daughter, Haque was diagnosed with cancer a couple of years ago but over the past few months, his health had started to deteriorate. He was moved to a hospital in Karachi during the first half of the day after his condition further destabilised.

PTI's Karachi chapter has announced three days of mourning following the leader's demise.

Prime Minister Imran — who had called upon Haque at his residence earlier this month to inquire after the deceased leader's health — said he was "devastated by one of my oldest friend Naeem's passing".

In a tweet, the prime minister said: "He was one of the 10 founding members of PTI and by far the most loyal. In 23 yrs of PTI's trials and tribulations, he stood by me. He was always there for support whenever we were at our lowest ebb.

"In the last two years I saw him battle cancer with courage and optimism. Till the very end he was involved in Party affairs and attended cabinet meetings as long as he was able. His passing has left an irreplaceable void."

Haque was the former central information secretary and one of the founding members of the PTI. He was also the former president of PTI's Sindh chapter.

When the PTI came into power in 2018, he was appointed the Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Political Affairs.

With additional input by Imtiaz Ali.