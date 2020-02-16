DAWN.COM

Pakistan Shaheens hand defeat to MCC in 50-over match

Dawn.comUpdated February 16, 2020

Ehsan Adil picked up six wickets for the Shaheens during Sunday's match. — Photo courtesy PCB
Pakistan Shaheens defeated the visiting team of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in a 50-over match on Sunday after successfully chasing the 205-run target in just 45 overs.

The hosts completed the chase with five wickets in hand. The match was held at Aitchison College Ground, Lahore.

Imran Rafiq and Hasan Mohsin's batting performances stood out, with both scoring 66 and 49 respectively.

Earlier, the Shaheens had restricted MCC to 204 runs after taking 9 wickets. Ross Whiteley was the highest scorer for the MCC with 51 runs followed by Roelof van der Merwe at 47.

Ehsan Adil picked up six wickets for the Shaheens.

MCC arrival and match schedule

The London-based MCC team, which arrived in Lahore on Thursday, will play four limited-overs matches against local teams during their stay in the provincial capital. The 12-man touring squad comprises players from English counties such as all-rounder Ravi Bopara and spinner Samit Patel.

After the 50-over match, the MCC will then compete against Northern (February 17) and Multan Sultans (February 19) in two T20 matches at the same venue.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 16, 2020 03:43pm
Welcome Merylebone Cricket Club, by far, the oldest cricket club in the world headquartered at the famous Lords Cricket Stadium in London-England, to the historic and picturous Aitchison College, Mall road, Lahore- Islamic Republic of Pakistan to play a 50-over ODI match against a greenshirts XI. As always, keep it up and hang on tough.
