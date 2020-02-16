DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 16, 2020

Slain PPP lawmaker Shahnaz Ansari laid to rest in Naushahro Feroze

Hanif Samoon | Dawn.comFebruary 16, 2020

Email

Slain PPP MPA Shahnaz Ansari was laid to rest in Sindh's Naushahro Feroze district on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV
Slain PPP MPA Shahnaz Ansari was laid to rest in Sindh's Naushahro Feroze district on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV
PPP lawmaker Shahnaz Ansari was shot dead in Sindh's Naushahro Feroze district on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV
PPP lawmaker Shahnaz Ansari was shot dead in Sindh's Naushahro Feroze district on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV

PPP lawmaker Shahnaz Ansari, who was shot dead in Sindh's Naushahro Feroze district a day earlier, was laid to rest on Sunday.

Her funeral prayers were offered in the grounds of the high school in Naushahro Feroze and attended by lawmakers and leaders of the PPP.

It has yet to be confirmed whether a first information report has been registered.

Naushahro Feroze Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohammad Farooq declined to share any details with the media.

According to sources, Ansari had informed the local authorities about a month ago that her late brother-in-law Dr Zahid Khokhar’s family was threatening her of dire consequences because she was resisting their efforts to forcibly occupy the agriculture land meant for her widowed sister and her children.

Police on Saturday had said the slain lawmaker had gone to her late brother-in-law’s village, Murad Khokhar, along with a sister to attend his chehlum, where a heated argument broke out and she was fired upon by a relative of her brother-in-law. They said her widowed sister had a property dispute with the family of her late husband.

Ansari sustained bullet injuries in her abdomen and was transported to the Peoples Medical University Hospital, Nawabshah, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to sources, she had written a letter to the commissioner, deputy commissioner and the SSP concerned (whose copy had been forwarded to the speaker of Sindh Assembly), alleging that Akhtar Ali Khokhar, his brothers and his son, Akhtiar Khokhar, were harassing her widowed sister and her.

The letter, seen by Dawn on Saturday, said Dr Zahid Hussain Khokhar, husband of the MPA’s sister passed away on January 5 2020 due to some natural causes at his home.

The late Dr Khokhar had reportedly transferred all his properties to his widow and their children in his life.

“Now, Akhtar Ali Khokhar, his brothers and his son, Akhtiar Khokhar are threatening and harassing me and my widow sister that they will murder us and children of late Dr Zahid Hussain Khokhar,” said the letter.

The MPA had urged the authorities concerned that this statement of hers may be kept in their office record and necessary legal action may be taken against the said persons “to save our lives.”

The late MPA was an active PPP member and was elected on a reserved seat.

She leaves behind a husband, two sons and three daughters.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Zak
Feb 16, 2020 01:50pm
Very very sad. Killing over land dispute. The murderers must be punished without delay.
Recommend 0
CrisDan
Feb 16, 2020 01:50pm
RIP.
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Feb 16, 2020 02:02pm
"She leaves behind a husband, two sons and three daughters. Small Family....???
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

February 16, 2020

Erdogan’s visit

THE visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that wrapped up on Friday was marked by warmth and consensus on ...
Updated February 16, 2020

PM’s treason talk

The prime minister might want to brush up on his knowledge of Article 6 in order to put it in the right context.
February 16, 2020

National polio drive

AFTER the emergence of 13 polio cases from across the country in less than a couple of months this year, the first...
February 15, 2020

Draconian rules

IN an exercise which bears all the telltale signs of a clampdown on the freedom of expression, the government has...
February 15, 2020

IHK land grab

NOT content with the suffocating conditions prevailing in Kashmir ever since the BJP-led clique in New Delhi annexed...
February 15, 2020

Corporal punishment

ON Thursday, the Islamabad High Court suspended Section 89 of the Pakistan Penal Code, a provision that allowed for...