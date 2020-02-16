DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 16, 2020

UN chief arrives in Islamabad on 4-day official visit

Dawn.comUpdated February 16, 2020

Upon his arrival at Nur Khan Airbase, Guterres was received by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram as well as senior officials of the Foreign Office and United Nations in Pakistan. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan
United Nations Secretary General António Guterres arrived in Islamabad on Sunday to attend an international conference on Afghan refugees.

Upon his arrival at Nur Khan Airbase — his first official visit to Pakistan as UN chief — Guterres was received by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram as well as senior officials of the Foreign Office and United Nations in Pakistan.

Ahead of his arrival, Guterres said he would express gratitude for those serving as peacekeepers.

Taking to Twitter, he said: "Pakistan is one of the most consistent and reliable contributors to UN peacekeeping efforts around the world.

"I am travelling to Pakistan, where I plan to express my gratitude to the people #ServingForPeace."

During his visit, the UN chief will speak at the international conference '40 Years of Hosting Afghan Refugees in Pakistan'.

The two-day conference in Islamabad, starting on February 17, will be a recognition of Pakistan’s "tremendous generosity" in hosting millions of refugees from Afghanistan over four decades, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said during a regular noon briefing at the UN Headquarters in New York on Friday.

The conference, which is being organised by the Government of Pakistan and the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Various senior US officials will also attend the conference.

During his visit, Guterres is expected to meet with Prime Minister Imran and other high-level government officials, his spokesman said.

Dujarric said the UN chief will also meet Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and speak at an event on sustainable development and climate change. The UN Secretary General will meet President Arif Alvi on Monday.

On Tuesday, he will visit Lahore where he will meet students and attend an event on Pakistan’s polio vaccination campaign. He will also travel to Kartarpur to visit the Sikh holy site of Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.

Responding to a question, the spokesman said the UN chief will not be visiting the disputed Kashmir region during this trip.

He is set to return to New York on Wednesday.

Comments (22)

Janab
Feb 16, 2020 08:23am
They have come for a holiday.
Recommend
Thomas
Feb 16, 2020 08:37am
Anybody knows a good pain killer? Our neighbors need some badly.
Recommend
T. M. Reddy
Feb 16, 2020 08:49am
Good to know that Secretary General arrived to see the progress of FATF and other fundamental activities that are concerned to the world...
Recommend
Dawn FAN From US
Feb 16, 2020 09:28am
Cosmetics for IK. What Pakistan needs is international leaders who bring trade, investments and jobs. UN has never created any of these for a country. When was the last time any developed country cared about visit by a UN chief? Good photo ops and waste of taxpayers money!
Recommend
Indian
Feb 16, 2020 09:46am
@Janab, Why are we so worried about someone's holiday? Just shows we care too much.
Recommend
Indian
Feb 16, 2020 09:46am
Modi never talk about isolating a country again. Please.
Recommend
kamal chowkidar
Feb 16, 2020 09:49am
Why UN? Why?
Recommend
Bitter Truth
Feb 16, 2020 10:17am
These VIPs will have enough wheat flour and sugar for their meals. Can’t say the same about the awam.
Recommend
Rami
Feb 16, 2020 10:28am
The difference of PM IK, the difference his outstanding speeches made for Pakistan international ,this is a leader ,who gives respect to his country, thus,others, also, take notice ,for the right reasons !
Recommend
Shantanu Malpathak
Feb 16, 2020 10:32am
Does UN give loans to needy countries ?
Recommend
Lone Wolf
Feb 16, 2020 10:35am
Steady influx of foreign delegates from various countries and organizations. Good for Pakistan. Hope they make the most of the new found trust.
Recommend
Patriotic Pakistani
Feb 16, 2020 10:58am
UN Secretary General has landed in Pakistan in order to learn how best ideal Human Rights can be pursued globally from a well recognized pioneer in this area where kind hearted mutual human understanding and compassion are practiced up to the hilt.
Recommend
Sam
Feb 16, 2020 11:11am
Who is driving him around?
Recommend
OurPM
Feb 16, 2020 11:23am
Why send a convict to receive him.that also of domestic abuse.
Recommend
Jaredlee67
Feb 16, 2020 11:26am
Seems like there will be some high level talk on security matters.
Recommend
Hari
Feb 16, 2020 11:48am
Take care of him
Recommend
Danish
Feb 16, 2020 12:19pm
FM Qureshi must be happy to see UN chief in Pakistan
Recommend
CrisDan
Feb 16, 2020 12:25pm
@Janab, NO. They are on a very serious objective. UN Chief has visited Pakistan after decades and it is a serious meeting.
Recommend
CrisDan
Feb 16, 2020 12:26pm
@Dawn FAN From US, you are incorrect in down playing the visit of UN Chief. It matters a lot strategically.
Recommend
Brand
Feb 16, 2020 12:44pm
@Dawn FAN From US, Exactly you are to the root of main issue. But these leaders never care for country's growth but very keen to make show off.
Recommend
Toni
Feb 16, 2020 12:50pm
Take him to the LOC and show Azad Kashmir and the impact of Indian shelling from other side in violation of cease fire.
Recommend
A shah
Feb 16, 2020 01:01pm
Is watch say same old script about Kashmir
Recommend

