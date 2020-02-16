DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 16, 2020

Saudi crackdown over Iqama misuse not Pakistan-specific: FO

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated February 16, 2020

Email

“Around 400 Pakistanis have been brought to Shumaisi Deportation Centre near Makkah over the last three days,” a statement from the consulate, which was shared here by the Foreign Office, said. — Suhail Yusuf/dawn.com/File
“Around 400 Pakistanis have been brought to Shumaisi Deportation Centre near Makkah over the last three days,” a statement from the consulate, which was shared here by the Foreign Office, said. — Suhail Yusuf/dawn.com/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s consulate general in Jeddah on Saturday said that around 400 Pakistanis had been detained for deportation by the Saudi authorities, but denied that the crackdown against illegal workers was Pakistan specific.

“Around 400 Pakistanis have been brought to Shumaisi Deportation Centre near Makkah over the last three days,” a statement from the consulate, which was shared here by the Foreign Office, said.

The statement was issued in response to reports, mostly on social media, that thousands of Pakistani workers were detained and deported over the past few days. It was also being speculated that the action by the Saudi authorities was a reaction to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Kuala Lumpur and his statement there in which he, while explaining his no-show at the KL Summit, said that he had missed the event because some countries “close to Pakistan” had believed it would divide the Ummah and promised to attend the next edition.

“The assumption that it is a Pakistan-specific drive is completely incorrect. … Certain social media sections are also giving it a misleading political angle. It is in the interest of the deep-rooted Pak-Saudi brotherly relations that such baseless and irresponsible twist is avoided at all costs,” it said.

The consulate explained that the drive had been initiated almost a week ago against expatriates without ‘Iqama’ or those with expired ‘Iqama’, the ones not working at the place of their ‘Iqama’ or declared profession, or other illegal ones.

It further said that the campaign against illegal workers of all nationalities continued throughout the year with varying intensity.

Published in Dawn, February 16th, 2020

Pak Saudi Ties
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

February 16, 2020

Erdogan’s visit

THE visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that wrapped up on Friday was marked by warmth and consensus on ...
Updated February 16, 2020

PM’s treason talk

The prime minister might want to brush up on his knowledge of Article 6 in order to put it in the right context.
February 16, 2020

National polio drive

AFTER the emergence of 13 polio cases from across the country in less than a couple of months this year, the first...
February 15, 2020

Draconian rules

IN an exercise which bears all the telltale signs of a clampdown on the freedom of expression, the government has...
February 15, 2020

IHK land grab

NOT content with the suffocating conditions prevailing in Kashmir ever since the BJP-led clique in New Delhi annexed...
February 15, 2020

Corporal punishment

ON Thursday, the Islamabad High Court suspended Section 89 of the Pakistan Penal Code, a provision that allowed for...