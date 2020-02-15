DAWN.COM

February 15, 2020

PTI stalwart Naeemul Haque dies at 70

Dawn.comUpdated February 15, 2020

Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Political Affairs Naeemul Haque (C) pictured at a press conference. — File
Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Political Affairs Naeemul Haque (C) pictured at a press conference. — File

Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Political Affairs Naeemul Haque has died of cancer, federal minister Fawad Chaudhry announced in a tweet on Saturday. He was 70.

His family confirmed his death.

The senior leader of the ruling PTI was under treatment at a hospital in Karachi, DawnNewsTV reported.

Haque was the former central information secretary and one of the five founding members of the PTI. He was also the former president of PTI's Sindh chapter.

He "fought like a lion" against cancer, tweeted Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry, terming the deceased politician "a friend, elder and a colleague".

A tweet by the PTI's official Twitter account said called Haque "a dedicated Pakistani, a loyal friend and a kind human being". It said the entire PTI family is aggrieved upon his demise.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had called on the deceased leader at his residence earlier this month while he was undergoing treatment.

More to follow.

