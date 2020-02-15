DAWN.COM

Princess Beatrice of York, former EU leaders visiting Pakistan for ski trip

February 15, 2020

Princess Beatrice of York along with former European leaders called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday. — Photo courtesy Imran Khan's Instagram
Princess Beatrice of York along with former European leaders called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday. — Photo courtesy Imran Khan's Instagram

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday met with Princess Beatrice of York, a member of the British royal family, and other prominent European leaders including the former prime minister of Spain Jose Maria Aznar and former Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi.

The group is visiting Pakistan for a ski trip, according to a post on the premier's Instagram account.

Ali Jehangir Siddiqui who is Pakistan's ambassador-at-large for investment in an honorary capacity was also present on the occasion.

They group was welcomed to the country by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfi Bukhari.

Princess Beatrice is the daughter of Prince Andrew, the Duke of York.

Her visit to Pakistan comes four months after Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, visited the country for a five-day tour. It was the first royal visit from Britain to Pakistan in 13 years after a visit by Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and his wife Camilla Parker, the Duchess of Cornwall, in 2006.

A photo posted by Instagram (@instagram) on

