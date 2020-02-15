PPP MPA Shahnaz Ansari shot dead in Sindh's Naushero Feroze

PPP MPA Shahnaz Ansari was shot dead in the Darya Khan Marri area of Sindh's Naushero Feroze district on Saturday, police said.

She had reportedly gone to village Ali Murad Khokhar to attend the chehlum of her brother-in-law Zahid Khokar when she came under the gun attack.

Naushero Feroze Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Mohammad Farooq Awan while talking to local reporters confirmed that the MPA was murdered in connection with a property dispute.

She was taken to the People's Medical Hospital, Nawabshah, where she was pronounced dead on arrival by doctors. According to local sources, she received several bullet wounds.

The SSP said that police had cordoned off the area for the arrest of suspects.

In a statement, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari strongly condemned the murder, calling the slain MPA "a committed party worker". He demanded a full investigation of the incident and for the culprits to be punished.

Murtaza Wahab, spokesperson for the Sindh government, also condemned the killing. saying that "Shehnaz Ansari's killers will be arrested and brought to justice."

Wahab also said that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has asked police authorities to submit an immediate report on the incident.

Meanwhile, Sindh Inspector General (IG) Syed Kaleem Imam has sought a report from the deputy inspector general of Shaheed Benazirabad. The provincial police chief has also issued directions to officials to ensure the protection of the slain MPA's family.

According to the Sindh Assembly website, Ansari was elected to the provincial legislature on a reserved seat in the 2018 elections. She was a member of the Standing Committee on Transport and Mass Transit.

ANP leader shot dead in Karachi

In a separate incident, Awami National Party (ANP) leader and known transport leader Haji Zafarullah Afridi was shot dead in the Saeedabad neighbourhood of Karachi.

The ANP leader was travelling with his son when four suspects on two motorcycles opened fire on his car near the Naval Colony area, police said. He was taken to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police surgeon Dr Qarar Ahmed Abbasi said that the victim suffered four bullet wounds in his abdomen and hands.

ANP leader Shahi Syed said, "The killing of Zafarullah Afridi by terrorists puts a question mark over peace in Karachi." He urged the police to arrest those responsible for the killing, saying that "the city cannot tolerate more bloodshed and chaos."

The party’s spokesperson, Dost Mohammed, said that Afridi was a former member of the party’s central committee. He was also a member of the Pakhtoon Action Committee in Karachi.

The deceased was also the owner of Ilyas coach and X-10 minibus services in the city.