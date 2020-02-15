Strong reaction in NA to PM’s call for treason case against Fazl

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Friday echoed with a strong reaction from the opposition members to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks that a treason case should be made against Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for an attempt to “topple” the government.

The opposition unanimously raised voice against any such move of the government against Maulana Fazl and challenged the government “to do it if it could”.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said it would be unfair with Maulana Fazl and Khawaja Asif if a treason case was made against them. “Here most wanted terrorist Ehsanullah Ehsan escapes but cases are made only against political leadership,” he added.

He said the government should explain under what charges and reasons treason cases were being made against politicians.

Khawaja Asif of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said they [politicians] have no need to get a patriotism certificate from Imran Khan as they have given every sacrifice for the democracy. “Here ex-SSP Karachi Rao Anwar and TTP leader Ehsanullah Eshan move freely while cases are made against politicians. Do not open such paths as they are dangerous,” he added.

He said the ruler were talking about making of treason cases against him and Maulana Fazl only to divert attention from the unprecedented price hike in the country. “A treason case should be made against them [PTI leaders] who had attacked PTV headquarters,” he added.

Maulana Asad Mehmood, son of Maulana Fazl, said on the floor of the house that Article 6 of the Constitution should not be applied on the Maulana, but on what he called the selected prime minister. “I challenge you [the prime minister] to make cases against us. We will not do what they [the government] want,” he added.

At this, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan said the government had no intention to target anyone, but Maulana Fazlhad to tell the nation who had assured him of ousting the government.

Published in Dawn, February 15th, 2020