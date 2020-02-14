In pictures: Turkish President Erdogan completes 2-day trip of ‘second home’ Pakistan

The trip with a packed schedule saw the signing of 13 memorandums of understanding for cooperation in various areas.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday completed his two-day trip to Pakistan — his fourth visit to the country — aimed at strengthening bilateral strategic partnership and economic ties.

After being welcomed and personally driven from the Nur Khan Airbase by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday, the Turkish leader was presented a guard of honour at Prime Minister House. President Erdogan, who was joined on the trip by First Lady Emine Erdogan, later held a meeting with President Arif Alvi at the Aiwan-i-Sadr.

His schedule for Friday was packed. In the morning Erdogan addressed a joint session of Parliament for a record fourth time and spoke at the Pakistan-Turkey Business and Investment Forum. He later held a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Imran and co-chaired a meeting of the Pakistan-Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

The visit saw the signing of 13 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for cooperation in various areas. Erdogan, who referred to Pakistan as "our second home" at a joint presser with Prime Minister Imran, departed from Islamabad on Friday evening.

Prime Minister Imran Khan receives Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on his arrival in Islamabad, February 13. — Reuters

In this photo released by the Press Information Department, PM Imran Khan, left, drives visiting Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan from Nur Khan Airbase to Prime Minister House in Islamabad. — AP

Turkey's President Erdogan inspects an honour guard, in Islamabad, Thursday. — Turkish Presidency/AP

Turkey's President Erdogan, left, and Prime Minister Imran speak during a ceremony, in Islamabad, Thursday. — Turkish Presidency/AP

President Arif Alvi, right, meets visiting Turkish President Erdogan in Islamabad, Thursday. — PID via AP

Turkish President Erdogan (top L) addresses the joint session of Parliament in Islamabad on February 14. — AFP

Turkish President Erdogan (L) stands with Asad Qaiser, speaker of the National Assembly, before addressing the joint session of Parliament. — AFP/PID

Turkey's President Erdogan addresses the Parliament, in Islamabad, Friday. — AP

Turkish President Erdogan along with President Arif Alvi hold palms as they attend Friday prayers at President House in Islamabad. — Reuters

Prime Minister Imran Khan (R) and Turkish President Erdogan share a light moment during an agreement signing ceremony in Islamabad, February 14. — Reuters

A man rides on a motorbike passing a sign showing President Arif Alvi, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Islamabad, February 13. — Reuters

Header image: Prime Minister Imran Khan walks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and First Lady Emine Erdogan on their arrival in Islamabad, February 13. — Reuters