DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 14, 2020

IMF mission gives sunny outlook of Pakistan's economic situation as review ends

Tahir SheraniUpdated February 14, 2020

Email

IMF press release says Pakistan has met all "structural benchmarks". — Reuters/File
IMF press release says Pakistan has met all "structural benchmarks". — Reuters/File

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission concluded that Pakistan had been successful in completing the "structural benchmarks" as well as in meeting "all end-December performance criteria" which had been set for the implementation of $6 billion Extended Fund Facility programme.

In a press release issued on Friday after an IMF mission concluded its review of Pakistan's economic reforms, the visiting delegation said it had held "constructive and productive discussions with the Pakistani authorities".

The mission acknowledged that Pakistan had made "considerable progress [...] in advancing reforms and continuing with sound economic policies". It added that economic activity in the country has "stabilised and remains on the path of gradual recovery". It also noted that the current account deficit had declined due to the "real exchange rate that is now broadly in line with fundamentals".

The IMF mission further said that Pakistan's international reserves were increasing "at a pace considerably faster than anticipated".

The press release said that the first half of the fiscal year "had been strong" and that inflation was expected to decline as the shocks caused by sudden depreciation had subsided. It also stated that spending on social and development projects had increased.

The IMF delegation, led by Mission Chief to Pakistan Ernesto Ramirez-Rigo had held meetings with Pakistani officials during February 3-13.

On July 3 last year, the IMF executive board had approved a $6 billion bailout package for Pakistan and immediately released $1bn to ease a sustained pressure on the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Md
Feb 14, 2020 09:34pm
The firmness and clarity in the government's action is helping the economic upturn of the country.
Recommend 0
Sujit Guha
Feb 14, 2020 09:49pm
Had to tough time to get $6 billion dollar loan?
Recommend 0
Mandira
Feb 14, 2020 09:50pm
Even the interest will be sunny, since its the 13th loan, lucky number.
Recommend 0
Nitin Mangesh
Feb 14, 2020 09:51pm
All that ends well.
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Feb 14, 2020 09:55pm
What an achievement to procure more loans.
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Feb 14, 2020 10:26pm
Congratulations to Imran Khan and his team for stabilizing the economy in such difficult circumstances when the nation was about to collapse due to corruption of the past rulers. That is the difference between a true leader who thinks of long term gains rather than short term benefits just to obtain votes. Those who still criticize him because of high inflation, please ask yourself whether there was any other option?
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Tackling inflation

Tackling inflation

The failure of governance highlights systemic issues which predate the present government.
Caving in

Caving in

Maheen Usmani
Khoosat is facing death threats and has been reduced to pleading that he is a good Muslim and a true believer.

Editorial

Updated February 14, 2020

Hafiz Saeed’s conviction

The fact is that this country’s jihadi infrastructure should have been dismantled a long time ago.
February 14, 2020

Stopgap measures

WITH the country’s politics beset with allegations and handwringing over food inflation across the country, the...
February 14, 2020

Excessive force in Quetta

ON Wednesday, videos of the police baton-charging unarmed protesters near the Balochistan Assembly in Quetta began...
February 13, 2020

Price relief

RATTLED by the public censure of its harsh economic and fiscal policies in the wake of the recent surge in food...
February 13, 2020

Afghan refugees

NEXT week, Pakistan will host a conference along with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees on the ...
February 13, 2020

Empty university chairs

TO say that successive governments — including the current setup — have squandered several opportunities to...