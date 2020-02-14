DAWN.COM

Visiting MCC conquer Lahore Qalandars by 4 wickets in Lahore T20

February 14, 2020

Lahore Qalandars arrive in the Gaddafi Stadium before the match. — Photo courtesy Geo Super
The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) emerged victorious on Friday after successfully chasing the meagre 136-runs target set by Lahore Qalandars during their Twenty20 match at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The visiting team, mostly comprising senior cricketers, out-played the younger side and scored 137 runs with four wickets in hand in 19.2 overs. Though the Qalandars picked crucial wickets, they could not stop the flow of runs.

The MCC team, led by Sri Lankan batsman Kumar Sangakkara, managed to restrict runs after taking quick wickets. The Qalandars lost five batsmen, including Salman Butt, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Faizan and Jaahid Ali.

Ravi Bopara was MCC's top scorer with 42 runs of 37 balls. With 45 runs off 36 balls, Zaman was the top-scorer for Lahore Qalandars.

MCC had won the toss and chose to bowl.

MCC arrival and match schedule

The London-based MCC team, which arrived in Lahore on Thursday, will play four limited-overs matches against local teams during their stay in the provincial capital. The 12-man touring squad comprises players from English counties such as all-rounder Ravi Bopara and spinner Samit Patel.

After their match today, the visitors will take on Pakistan Shaheens in a 50-over match at the Aitchison College ground on Monday. The MCC will then compete against Northern (February 17) and Multan Sultans (February 19) in two T20 matches at the same venue.

Teams

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Butt, Jaahid Ali (wk), Dilbar Hussain, Farzan Raja, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Usman Shinwari, Maaz Khan, Ali Majid

MCC: Kumar Sangakkara (capt & wk), Samit Patel, Will Rhodes, Safyaan Sharif, Ross Whiteley, Roelof van der Merwe, Ravi Bopara, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Michael Leask, Michael Burgess, Fred Klassen

ashar
Feb 14, 2020 08:23pm
That's more like it, in-line with Pakistani team performance
Zak
Feb 14, 2020 08:52pm
It's a warm up. Wait till the next few games.
At
Feb 14, 2020 09:20pm
Superstar MCC team will win.
