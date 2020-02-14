DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 14, 2020

Fazlur Rehman should be tried under Article 6, says PM Imran

Sanaullah KhanUpdated February 14, 2020

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan held an informal conversation with media. — Photo courtesy screengrab from APP video
Prime Minister Imran Khan held an informal conversation with media. — Photo courtesy screengrab from APP video

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday called for treason proceedings against Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for remarks regarding the ouster of the government.

"There should be a case under Article 6 against maulana for his statement regarding the ousting of the government," he said, during an informal conversation with journalists.

"The government will complete its term, it's not going anywhere," Prime Minister Imran added.

Earlier this week, Rehman said that he had ended his Azadi sit-in because he had been given assurances that Prime Minister Imran will step down and elections will be held in three months. The JUI-F had staged a 13-day (from Nov 1 to 13, 2019) sit-in on Kashmir Road in Islamabad that came to an abrupt end as the party chief announced going for Plan B, blocking various major roads across the country.

Rehman did not say where the assurance came from, and analysts are of the view that throughout the JUI-F protest and dharna there was no indication that the PTI government was vulnerable or it may agree to the JUI-F’s demand for re-elections.

The premier, in his conversation today, also commented on the countrywide shortage of wheat and sugar and revealed that there has been an investigation in the matter.

"The names of Jahangir Tareen and Khusro Bakhtiar did not crop up in the initial investigation," he said. "Let's see how the opposition reacts to this."

The premier added that the initial report was incomplete and has been sent back with 20 questions, promising that the findings of the investigation will be disclosed before the public.

Opposition lawmakers have repeatedly demanded that senior PTI leaders Tareen and Bakhtiar be probed for the recent sugar crisis as they own mills.

The prime minister also criticised the media today, during his meeting with journalists, saying, "I have suffered more media attacks in the past two years than anyone else."

"I have never given Saudi Arabia or China's example with regards to media," he insisted. "I have always talked about Britain as an example in terms of media. Over there, if any [media house] publishes false news or a false allegation, it is shut down."

He lamented that "even his statements were changed" by the media. Specifically, the premier said "false news" was published about his visit to China, due to which "we faced a lot of embarrassment in China".

He also defended the government's decision to seek aid from Saudi Arabia, UAE and China, saying that the country would have defaulted if they had not helped.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 14, 2020 04:02pm
He is 100 percent right.
Recommend 0
Naiz Ahmad
Feb 14, 2020 04:03pm
When Mr. IK was not in government, he asked his followers not to pay electricity bill and taxes. Shall he also be trial for treason for civil disobedience?
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 14, 2020 04:03pm
He is 100 percent right.
Recommend 0
Daskalos
Feb 14, 2020 04:46pm
I have never seen such a petty minded person as Imran. Opposition members everywhere in the world talk about unseating the government of the day, they actively try to do that too, its part of the democratic process. But this man wants to be a tyrant .
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Tackling inflation

Tackling inflation

The failure of governance highlights systemic issues which predate the present government.
Caving in

Caving in

Maheen Usmani
Khoosat is facing death threats and has been reduced to pleading that he is a good Muslim and a true believer.

Editorial

Updated February 14, 2020

Hafiz Saeed’s conviction

The fact is that this country’s jihadi infrastructure should have been dismantled a long time ago.
February 14, 2020

Stopgap measures

WITH the country’s politics beset with allegations and handwringing over food inflation across the country, the...
February 14, 2020

Excessive force in Quetta

ON Wednesday, videos of the police baton-charging unarmed protesters near the Balochistan Assembly in Quetta began...
February 13, 2020

Price relief

RATTLED by the public censure of its harsh economic and fiscal policies in the wake of the recent surge in food...
February 13, 2020

Afghan refugees

NEXT week, Pakistan will host a conference along with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees on the ...
February 13, 2020

Empty university chairs

TO say that successive governments — including the current setup — have squandered several opportunities to...