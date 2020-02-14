In pictures: Hearts, flowers and masks — Valentine's Day in the time of coronavirus

Annually February 14 marks Valentine's Day — the official day of love.
Flowers, balloons and hearts in red and pink are the usual gifts shared on the occasion. This year, however, in the midst of the spread of coronavirus, masks were also added to the list of Valentine's Day gifts in some countries.
The new disease has infected nearly 64,000 people and killed more than 1,350 in China, triggering transport restrictions, restaurant shutdowns, and the closure of major tourist sites.
Businesses around the country from florists to concert halls closed shop and axed events, leaving couples with no choice but to spend the night in.
In Hong Kong, flower markets are lamenting dismal Valentine's Day sales as the city battles the deadly coronavirus outbreak, with admirers joking that a box of face masks is a better way to say “I love you” than a bouquet.
In Pakistan, people took to Twitter to post both in support and against the occasion. While some in the country celebrate it similarly to other countries, others see Valentine’s Day as a western concept which is contrary to Islamic culture.
Here, we take a look at Valentine's Day celebrations around the world.
Header photo: Couples wait to sign their marriage certificates on Valentine's Day at the Bang-Rak district, translated as "District of Love", in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday. — AP
