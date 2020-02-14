In pictures: Hearts, flowers and masks — Valentine's Day in the time of coronavirus

Annually February 14 marks Valentine's Day — the official day of love.
Flowers, balloons and hearts in red and pink are the usual gifts shared on the occasion. This year, however, in the midst of the spread of coronavirus, masks also added the list of Valentine's Day gifts in some countries.
Hong Kong's flower markets are lamenting dismal Valentine's Day sales as the city battles the deadly coronavirus outbreak, with admirers joking that a box of face masks is a better way to say “I love you” than a bouquet.
In Pakistan, people took to Twitter to tweet both in support and against the occasion. While some in Pakistan celebrate it similarly to other countries, others see Valentine’s Day as a western concept which is contrary to Islamic culture.
Here, we take a look at Valentine's Day celebrations around the world.
Header photo: Vendors selling heart-shaped ballons wait for customers on Valentine's Day at a flower market in Manila on February 14. — AFP
Comments (0)