Turkey stands with Pakistan on Kashmir issue, Erdogan reiterates in address to Parliament

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed a joint session of Parliament in Islamabad — for a record fourth time — during which he reiterated his country's support for Pakistan and its stance on the Kashmir issue.

"I thank God for giving me this opportunity. I am thankful to each of you individually for allowing me to address this joint session of Parliament. I would like to convey the greeting of 83 million brothers and sisters in Turkey," said the foreign dignitary at the start of his speech.

"I am thankful for the way in which the people of Pakistan have welcomed us. Here in Pakistan we never see ourselves as strangers. We feel at home. We are here at home, together with you.

"Today, Pakistan and Turkey's relations are admirable for others [...] The much-envied Turkey-Pakistan brotherhood today, is a true brotherhood, strengthened by history and reinforced by historical events."

'Won't forget prayers of Pakistan's people'

"Beginning with

"Events that happened a hundred of years ago in Çanakkale in Turkey are being repeated in Indian occupied Kashmir and Turkey will continue to raise its voice against the oppression.

"We can never forget the support of the Muslims of the subcontinent during those times."

Quoting a poem by Allama Iqbal, Erdogan said: "Yes, like the poet of Lahore, people were drowning in these emotions, people of Pakistan had supported Turkey.

"We can never forget this.

"How can we forget those [Pakistanis] who prayed for Turkey? Our friendship is not based on vested interests but on love," he said.

"Today, the issue of Kashmir is as close to us as it is to you [Pakistanis]," he said, reiterating his support for Kashmiris.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani at the joint session of Parliament on Friday. — DawnNewsTV

"When there were earthquakes in Turkey, they [Pakistanis] supported us. I am thankful on behalf of my country for the support of Pakistan.

"Like in the past, we will continue to support Pakistan in the future," he vowed.

"Pakistan is on the way to peace and stability; peace and stability don't come in a few days, they require work.

"We applaud Pakistan's efforts to rid this region from terrorism. The country has been affected by terrorism.

"Pakistan and Turkey are the countries that have been most affected by terrorism due to their geographic location [...] we will continue to cooperate with Pakistan on counter-terrorism," he declared.

'Trump's 'deal of the century' is an occupation plan'

"No distance can build a wall between the hearts of believers. If there is torture against any believers in the world, it our duty to help them.

"Especially over the past few days, when [US President Donald] Trump and [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu took a step about Al-Quds.

Read: Trump unveils Mideast plan, hailing 'big step towards peace'

"The agreement of the century is not a peace project but in fact a project for occupation," Erdogan said, adding: "We said Jerusalem is our red line. We declared to the whole world that we will not leave Haram al-Sharif to the mercy of the occupying Israeli administration.

"In recent weeks, the American administration announced this plan as the plan of the century; we [Turkey] showed the biggest reaction to this plan of annexation, occupation and demolition."

'We stand with Kashmiris'

"Our Kashmiri brothers and sisters have suffered from inconveniences for decades and these sufferings have become graver due to unilateral steps taken in recent times.

"The Kashmir issue can be resolved not through conflict or oppression but on the basis of justice and fairness. Such a solution will serve the interests of all parties concerned. Turkey will continue to stand by justice, peace and dialogue in the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

"On this occasion, I would like to emphasise that we appreciate Pakistan's positive contributions to the peace process in Afghanistan. As Turkey, we leant the necessary support to Pakistan and Afghanistan both of which we deem as our brothers and sisters.

"The strategic economic framework and action plan texts we will sign today will cover a wide range of industries from trade to infrastructure [...] and constitute a road map for us," he said, with regards to today's meetings.

Joint session of Parliament

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser began the session by welcoming Erdogan, who he said is a "true friend" and brother of Pakistan. He thanked the Turkish president and the great Turkish nation for their clear and just stance on the Kashmir issue.

Joint session of Parliament. ─ DawnNewsTV

Members of the armed forces, government leaders, federal ministers and opposition members — including Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan; PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PPP leaders Rehman Malik, Sherry Rehman and Raja Pervez Ashraf; PML-N's Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal; and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider — were in attendance.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani received the Turkish president upon arrival at the Parliament.

Arrival in Pakistan

The Turkish president arrived in Pakistan on Thursday for a two-day visit aimed at strengthening bilateral strategic partnership and economic ties.

Upon his arrival on Thursday, Erdogan was received at the Nur Khan Airbase by the premier.

In what has now become a tradition for special foreign guests, Prime Minister Imran personally drove President Erdogan and the Turkish First Lady Emine Erdoğan from the airport to Prime Minister House.

Pakistan and Turkey’s national flags are seen on poles next to a sing showing President Arif Alvi, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on February 13. — Reuters

In his first official engagement for his trip, the Turkish leader held a meeting with President Alvi, which was followed by a banquet.

During their wide-ranging talks, President Alvi extended a warm welcome to President Erdogan and expressed satisfaction over the level of multifaceted engagement between Pakistan and Turkey, according to a press release issued by the President's Secretariat.