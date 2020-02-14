DAWN.COM

Turkey stands with Pakistan on Kashmir issue, Erdogan reiterates in address to Parliament

Dawn.comUpdated February 14, 2020

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed the joint session of Parliament on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan receives Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan upon his arrival at the Parliament on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed a joint session of Parliament in Islamabad — for a record fourth time — during which he reiterated his country's support for Pakistan and its stance on the Kashmir issue.

"I thank God for giving me this opportunity. I am thankful to each of you individually for allowing me to address this joint session of Parliament. I would like to convey the greeting of 83 million brothers and sisters in Turkey," said the foreign dignitary at the start of his speech.

"I am thankful for the way in which the people of Pakistan have welcomed us. Here in Pakistan we never see ourselves as strangers. We feel at home. We are here at home, together with you.

"Today, Pakistan and Turkey's relations are admirable for others [...] The much-envied Turkey-Pakistan brotherhood today, is a true brotherhood, strengthened by history and reinforced by historical events."

'Won't forget prayers of Pakistan's people'

"Beginning with

"Events that happened a hundred of years ago in Çanakkale in Turkey are being repeated in Indian occupied Kashmir and Turkey will continue to raise its voice against the oppression.

"We can never forget the support of the Muslims of the subcontinent during those times."

Quoting a poem by Allama Iqbal, Erdogan said: "Yes, like the poet of Lahore, people were drowning in these emotions, people of Pakistan had supported Turkey.

"We can never forget this.

"How can we forget those [Pakistanis] who prayed for Turkey? Our friendship is not based on vested interests but on love," he said.

"Today, the issue of Kashmir is as close to us as it is to you [Pakistanis]," he said, reiterating his support for Kashmiris.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani at the joint session of Parliament on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
"When there were earthquakes in Turkey, they [Pakistanis] supported us. I am thankful on behalf of my country for the support of Pakistan.

"Like in the past, we will continue to support Pakistan in the future," he vowed.

"Pakistan is on the way to peace and stability; peace and stability don't come in a few days, they require work.

"We applaud Pakistan's efforts to rid this region from terrorism. The country has been affected by terrorism.

"Pakistan and Turkey are the countries that have been most affected by terrorism due to their geographic location [...] we will continue to cooperate with Pakistan on counter-terrorism," he declared.

'Trump's 'deal of the century' is an occupation plan'

"No distance can build a wall between the hearts of believers. If there is torture against any believers in the world, it our duty to help them.

"Especially over the past few days, when [US President Donald] Trump and [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu took a step about Al-Quds.

Read: Trump unveils Mideast plan, hailing 'big step towards peace'

"The agreement of the century is not a peace project but in fact a project for occupation," Erdogan said, adding: "We said Jerusalem is our red line. We declared to the whole world that we will not leave Haram al-Sharif to the mercy of the occupying Israeli administration.

"In recent weeks, the American administration announced this plan as the plan of the century; we [Turkey] showed the biggest reaction to this plan of annexation, occupation and demolition."

'We stand with Kashmiris'

"Our Kashmiri brothers and sisters have suffered from inconveniences for decades and these sufferings have become graver due to unilateral steps taken in recent times.

"The Kashmir issue can be resolved not through conflict or oppression but on the basis of justice and fairness. Such a solution will serve the interests of all parties concerned. Turkey will continue to stand by justice, peace and dialogue in the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

"On this occasion, I would like to emphasise that we appreciate Pakistan's positive contributions to the peace process in Afghanistan. As Turkey, we leant the necessary support to Pakistan and Afghanistan both of which we deem as our brothers and sisters.

"The strategic economic framework and action plan texts we will sign today will cover a wide range of industries from trade to infrastructure [...] and constitute a road map for us," he said, with regards to today's meetings.

Joint session of Parliament

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser began the session by welcoming Erdogan, who he said is a "true friend" and brother of Pakistan. He thanked the Turkish president and the great Turkish nation for their clear and just stance on the Kashmir issue.

Joint session of Parliament. ─ DawnNewsTV
Members of the armed forces, government leaders, federal ministers and opposition members — including Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan; PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PPP leaders Rehman Malik, Sherry Rehman and Raja Pervez Ashraf; PML-N's Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal; and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider — were in attendance.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani received the Turkish president upon arrival at the Parliament.

Arrival in Pakistan

The Turkish president arrived in Pakistan on Thursday for a two-day visit aimed at strengthening bilateral strategic partnership and economic ties.

Upon his arrival on Thursday, Erdogan was received at the Nur Khan Airbase by the premier.

In what has now become a tradition for special foreign guests, Prime Minister Imran personally drove President Erdogan and the Turkish First Lady Emine Erdoğan from the airport to Prime Minister House.

Pakistan and Turkey’s national flags are seen on poles next to a sing showing President Arif Alvi, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on February 13. — Reuters
In his first official engagement for his trip, the Turkish leader held a meeting with President Alvi, which was followed by a banquet.

During their wide-ranging talks, President Alvi extended a warm welcome to President Erdogan and expressed satisfaction over the level of multifaceted engagement between Pakistan and Turkey, according to a press release issued by the President's Secretariat.

Pak Turk Ties

Comments (33)

Justice
Feb 14, 2020 08:41am
Erdogan is frequent guest to Pakistani Parliament.
Recommend 0
Indian
Feb 14, 2020 08:45am
Cannot watch. Hurts.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 14, 2020 08:47am
Too much power, grace and brotherhood under one roof.
Recommend 0
suleman
Feb 14, 2020 08:59am
what for, the PM himself avoid addressing assembly, then why him
Recommend 0
SATT
Feb 14, 2020 09:40am
While Mr.Trump is coming to India.
Recommend 0
harish
Feb 14, 2020 09:44am
Saudi watching
Recommend 0
Amir Indian
Feb 14, 2020 09:53am
Super Power Pakistan
Recommend 0
Guru Bhagat
Feb 14, 2020 10:09am
Can Tayyip Erdogan talk to common people in Pakistan ?
Recommend 0
Sriniwas
Feb 14, 2020 10:12am
Any reference to kashmir by Erdogan?
Recommend 0
AJo
Feb 14, 2020 10:15am
What was achieved during first three times and how is it different this time?
Recommend 0
Janab
Feb 14, 2020 10:21am
Any productive outcome?
Recommend 0
ZZQ
Feb 14, 2020 11:06am
Respect, Salute, Love and Prayers!
Recommend 0
Hafeez
Feb 14, 2020 11:08am
Welcome to Pakistan dear friend..
Recommend 0
Mustafa Ansari
Feb 14, 2020 11:13am
@Fastrack, How is that??? Please explain
Recommend 0
Jija
Feb 14, 2020 11:31am
Many many returns of this day.
Recommend 0
Muqali Khan
Feb 14, 2020 11:51am
We wait to hear from the Saudis now.
Recommend 0
sixes
Feb 14, 2020 12:02pm
President Erdogan is one of the most influential leader of the world and it is very fortunate that both Pakistan and Turkey are ready to expand bilateral, trade, IT, arms, and traditional ties. Both countries will benefit for sure.
Recommend 0
A shah
Feb 14, 2020 12:06pm
Very weak statement on Kashmir. Looks like Turkey is regretting interfering in indias internal affairs
Recommend 0
Khalid H. Khan
Feb 14, 2020 12:07pm
You are always in our hearts and will be. Love you more than others interests. You are welcome.
Recommend 0
Shakaaraa
Feb 14, 2020 12:07pm
Doesn't make any impact. Rest of the world has ignored it.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 14, 2020 12:13pm
@Sriniwas, It says he did. Pity you now. As always.
Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
Feb 14, 2020 12:14pm
Supporting Kashmiris while suppressing Kurds won't do.
Recommend 0
shivangi
Feb 14, 2020 12:15pm
okay , now what ?
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 14, 2020 12:15pm
RSS media dreamland, "No Kashmir mention". Real world, "Hold my fantastic tea".
Recommend 0
Waleed
Feb 14, 2020 12:15pm
Hearts of Muslims beat together.
Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
Feb 14, 2020 12:16pm
Crown Prince is watching.
Recommend 0
A shah
Feb 14, 2020 12:20pm
Very weak statement on Kashmir this time
Recommend 0
Justice
Feb 14, 2020 12:20pm
Erdogan has no business in sticking his nose in India's internal matter.
Recommend 0
A. RIZVI
Feb 14, 2020 12:20pm
@Indian, Reality.
Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Feb 14, 2020 12:21pm
Like China, Turkey is also Pakistan's very trustworthy and honest friend.
Recommend 0
Sam
Feb 14, 2020 12:23pm
Why just stand, you can sit, sleep and run? These are two premiers who can't run the affairs of their own countries properly but go around preaching others.
Recommend 0
Garry
Feb 14, 2020 12:23pm
@Justice, nobody else invites him!!
Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
Feb 14, 2020 12:25pm
The net result of this would be that Saudis are not going to be generous in loosing purse strings in future. And Erdogan doesn't have any spare cash.
Recommend 0

