Today's Paper | February 14, 2020

Erdogan to address joint session of Parliament for a record fourth time

Dawn.comUpdated February 14, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan receives Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan upon his arrival at the Parliament on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan receives Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan upon his arrival at the Parliament on Friday. — DawnNewsTV

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will shortly address a joint session of Parliament in Islamabad — for a record fourth time.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani received the Turkish president upon arrival at the Parliament.

Various government leaders and opposition members including Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, PPP leader Rehman Malik and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider also arrived ahead of the joint session.

The Turkish president arrived in Pakistan on Thursday for a two-day visit aimed at strengthening bilateral strategic partnership and economic ties.

The Turkish leader last visited Pakistan in 2016, during the PML-N-led government, during which he also addressed the Parliament.

PTI lawmakers had boycotted the session to protest against the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif for his alleged corruption.

In addition to his address before the joint sitting of Parliament today, Erdogan will also meet Prime Minister Imran Khan for discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Imran Khan speak during a ceremony in Islamabad on Thursday. — Presidential Press Service via AP
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Imran Khan speak during a ceremony in Islamabad on Thursday. — Presidential Press Service via AP

The two will co-chair the sixth meeting of the Pakistan-Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), which steers the bilateral relationship and are also set to speak at a meeting of the Pakistan-Turkey Business and Investment Forum.

Later, there will be a signing ceremony of the memorandums of understanding and accords finalised during the meeting.

Prime Minister Imran and President Erdogan are also expected to hold a joint press conference.

Imran is expected to invite Turkey to join the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He had said in an interview with a Turkish newswire: "We hope to involve them in using CPEC for further connectivity, and we hope to involve Turkey in this [CPEC]".

Erdogan arrives in Pakistan

Upon his arrival on Thursday, Erdogan was received at the Nur Khan Airbase by the premier.

In what has now become a tradition for special foreign guests, Prime Minister Imran personally drove President Erdogan and the Turkish First Lady Emine Erdoğan from the airport to Prime Minister House.

Pakistan and Turkey’s national flags are seen on poles next to a sing showing President Arif Alvi, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on February 13. — Reuters
Pakistan and Turkey's national flags are seen on poles next to a sing showing President Arif Alvi, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on February 13. — Reuters

In his first official engagement for his trip, the Turkish leader held a meeting with President Alvi, which was followed by a banquet.

During their wide-ranging talks, President Alvi extended a warm welcome to President Erdogan and expressed satisfaction over the level of multifaceted engagement between Pakistan and Turkey, according to a press release issued by the President's Secretariat.

Pak Turk Ties

Comments (13)

Justice
Feb 14, 2020 08:41am
Erdogan is frequent guest to Pakistani Parliament.
Recommend 0
Indian
Feb 14, 2020 08:45am
Cannot watch. Hurts.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 14, 2020 08:47am
Too much power, grace and brotherhood under one roof.
Recommend 0
suleman
Feb 14, 2020 08:59am
what for, the PM himself avoid addressing assembly, then why him
Recommend 0
SATT
Feb 14, 2020 09:40am
While Mr.Trump is coming to India.
Recommend 0
harish
Feb 14, 2020 09:44am
Saudi watching
Recommend 0
Amir Indian
Feb 14, 2020 09:53am
Super Power Pakistan
Recommend 0
Guru Bhagat
Feb 14, 2020 10:09am
Can Tayyip Erdogan talk to common people in Pakistan ?
Recommend 0
Sriniwas
Feb 14, 2020 10:12am
Any reference to kashmir by Erdogan?
Recommend 0
AJo
Feb 14, 2020 10:15am
What was achieved during first three times and how is it different this time?
Recommend 0
Janab
Feb 14, 2020 10:21am
Any productive outcome?
Recommend 0
ZZQ
Feb 14, 2020 11:06am
Respect, Salute, Love and Prayers!
Recommend 0
Hafeez
Feb 14, 2020 11:08am
Welcome to Pakistan dear friend..
Recommend 0

