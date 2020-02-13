DAWN.COM

February 13, 2020

Porn movie shot at holy site outrages Myanmar

AFP February 13, 2020

In this picture taken on February 3, 2014, people are transported on cattle drawn cart as they pass in front of the ancient pagodas at Bagan, Myanmar. — AFP/File
Outrage is growing in Myanmar after the emergence of a 12-minute porn video shot in Bagan, the country's best-known tourist hotspot and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) heritage site of thousands of hallowed Buddhist pagodas.

The video was posted on PornHub by users, who describe themselves as a 23-year-old Italian couple with piercings and tattoos.

According to the site, the pair boasts more than 81,000 subscribers and over 35 million video views since they joined 11 months ago.

But the couple's naked antics against one of Bagan's ancient pagodas have been less than well-received in Myanmar, with condemnation spreading online.

“Our Bagan pagodas are The Holy Land,” wrote Mg Khin Gyi on Facebook with multiple angry emojis.

The video in question had been viewed nearly a quarter of a million times by Thursday evening — but had registered twice as many dislikes as likes.

Managing Director of New Fantastic Asia tour company, Tun Tun Naing, questioned what seemed to be “negligent” security at Bagan's sites and called for action.

Mandalay Chairman of the Union of Myanmar Travel Association Myo Yee added his voice to the rising clamour, saying the case was bad news for an industry hit hard by coronavirus woes.

“It's a difficult time for us because not many tourists are coming here,” he told AFP.

Khan
Feb 13, 2020 08:09pm
No one should hurts sentiments of any religion.highly condemnable
PmikFanClubHeadOfPak
Feb 13, 2020 08:16pm
Very funny
Amar
Feb 13, 2020 08:40pm
shameful act by ignorant people
ahsan7979
Feb 13, 2020 08:44pm
Disgusting. A new low for humanity.
